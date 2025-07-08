Out and About in West Cork

John McSweeney,Terence McSweeney and Gerard McSweeney.
Clonakilty, West Cork, Ireland. 8th Jun, 2025. Clonakilty Agricultural Show took place today in the West Cork Town. Thousands of people attended the show which is in its 108th year. Taking time out with her Belgian Blue cow called Spencer was Grace O'Donovan from Dunmanway Picture: Andy Gibson.
Lyre, West Cork, Ireland. 29th Jun, 2025. The IHRA held a harness racing meeting in Lyre, West Cork today with 7 races on the card. Enjoying the event were Martin Roche, Dublin; Tadhg & Donal Murphy, Baltimore and John Roche, Dublin. Picture: Andy Gibson.
NEWS 29/6/2025 Pictured at an open garden family day fundraiser at Pinetree Lodge Garden and Gallery was Sean O'Donovan, Erika Sexton and Brendan McCarthy. Picture Denis Boyle
Pictured at the Castletown Fundraising Rally, Coppeen, Co. Cork in support of Enable Ireland are Anne Walsh, Murragh and Pat Crowley, Kilmichael.
Picture. John Allen
Carrigaline, Cork, Ireland. 29th June, 2025. Ishan and Esme Rathi at the Basant Panchami festival, a traditional kite flying festival that was celebrated at the local community park in Carrigaline, Co. Cork. - Picture David Creedon- Picture: David Creedon
Sinead Newman, Caheragh and Marie O'Driscoll, Baltimore at the West Cork Hotel for the 'Ladies Night Wellness and Beauty Event' fundraiser organised by the Parents Association of St. Joseph's National School in Skibbereen. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Enjoying Skibbereen St. Vincent de Paul Fashion Show in the shop last Friday night were I
Clonakilty, West Cork, Ireland. 8th Jun, 2025. Clonakilty Agricultural Show took place today in the West Cork Town. Thousands of people attended the show which is in its 108th year. Enjoying the fun fair was 3-year-old Leah O'Sullivan from Leap. Picture: Andy Gibson.
The West Cork Jesters ladies mixed ability rugby team, alongside the Ballincollig Trailblazers, won the Spirit Award at the IMART mixed ability rugby World Cup in Pamplona, Spain last week. This is the most meaningful award to be presented with as it recognises the spirit of inclusivity within the team shown on the pitch to all players. The award is voted on by many involved during the tournament, by refs, coaches, line judges and IMART representatives. From left: Noreen Cupps, Linda McCarthy, Emily Cotter, Orlaith Cronin, Mairead Cronin, Farrah O’Shea, Ellen O’Donoghue, Fiona Riney (vice-captain) Katie Nicholas, Hannah Hourihane, Sandra O’Donoghue and Jessie Nicholson. Abbey O’Shea is missing from the photo.
Bantry Tidy Towns expressed thanks to the staff of the Maritime Hotel for, once again, this summer helping to clean up along the Abbey Road. They will do this job once a month on Thursday evenings, weather permitting. They are setting a great example to potential other groups who might consider doing something similar in different areas in and around Bantry. From left: Tilly Roberts, Abbey O’Shea, Brian Begley, Irina Hyam, Andrei Lucian and Adrian Biffen.
The Owen Gaels U18 team, winners of Rebel Óg Thiar D2 football league final versus Castletownbere. Back: Jack O'Sullivan, Harry Donegan, Joe Twomey, Shane O'Hare, Jerry O'Leary, Liam Ryan, Gearóid Donegan, Matthew Buttimer, James Hansberry, Mark Walsh, Cormac Moroney and Donnacha Hickey. Front: Andrew McCarthy, Robert McCarthy, Donnachadh Keohane, Éoin Donegan, Darragh Murphy, Mike Crowley, Daniel McCarthy, John Bates and Flor McCarthy.
Diarmud Dudley with his two beautiful daughters Isla and Rose enjoying the sunshine in Castletownbere. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Clonakilty GAA complex manager Pádraig O’Reilly handing over keys to Dr Fiona O’Reilly who will shortly open her general practice ‘Ahamilla Surgery’ at the complex. Fiona graduated in medicine in UCC in 1992 and comes from Carraignavar, Cork. She has been a general practitioner in Clonakilty for 25 years, based mainly at Emmet Square, and is a friendly familiar face to many in Clonakilty.
Some of the hard working bands competition committee members preparing for this weekend’s big event are Kathleen Russell (secretary), Ger O'Driscoll, (chair), Noirin O'Riordan (treasurer), Michael Kenneally, (website/IT) and Barbara Wycherley (PRO).
Enjoying the Friday market in Clonakilty were Allison Roberts and Ari Groves from Clonakilty with Nathan, Eloise and Liz O'Leary from Timoleague. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Locals Kerry Coombes (left) and Grace O'Donoghue out and about in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Local girl Kai Dawson was sheltered from the rain in Clonakilty last Friday. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Some of the Newcestown Playground Group members, Pat Dinneen, Claire Cronin, Roseanne Neville, Dionne McSweeney, Molly Keane the daughter of the late Fiona Collins, a driving force behind the Newcestown playground, and Dave Foley, Avondhu Blackwater.
Scoil Rince Carney dancers performed at the Durrus family festival last Sunday. Back: Kaiya O’Sullivan, Caoimhe Cronin, Leona Dempsey, Laura Cronin, Hannah O’Driscoll, Deirdre Cronin, Peggy O’Sullivan and Saoirse O’Driscoll. Front: Kelsey Lynch, Pippa Connolly, Abbie Collins, Saidbh O’Driscoll, Tanya Dempsey and Fiadh O’Driscoll. Photo courtesy of Vaughn Taylor.
A very colourful sixth class from Kilmurry National School handing over their donation to Kate Crowley and Betty Hennessy of West Cork Rapid Response, the proceeds from their very successful jumble sale which everyone really enjoyed.
Aine Farrell from Dunmanway attended the open garden fundraiser at Pinetree Lodge Garden and Gallery. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
The pupils from Scoil Lachtaín Naofa in Cillnamartra who held a no uniform day and a bake sale to raise funds for the West Cork Rapid Response. They presented the proceeds to Liam Slattery, Betty Hennessy and Kate Crowley of WCRR during their recent visit.
Dunmanway Agricultural Show will take place on Sunday July 6th at Droumleena Race Course. The committee is honoured to accept a beautiful new perpetual cup in memory of the late Sam Kingston, Carrigbawn, Drinagh. The cup will be presented to the champion Irish Draught Horse at the show on Sunday. Sam was a faithful supporter of the show for many years and held the honour of attending the very first show and every show from then on. His son Jim and wife Imelda along with their son Sam and daughter Linda are now continuing the tradition of showing beautiful horses and are loyal supporters of the show. From left: Imelda Kingston, Sam Kingston, Jim Kingston, Catherine Cotter, Chrissie O’Mahony and Tara O’Shea. (Photo: Noel M Photography)
NEWS 29/6/2025 Pictured at an open garden family day fundraiser at Pinetree Lodge Garden and Gallery was Lena O'Connell, Erika Sexton and Claudia Graepel. Picture Denis Boyle
NEWS 29/6/2025 Pictured at an open garden family day fundraiser at Pinetree Lodge Garden and Gallery were Clonaklty flower club members Mary Daly, Jane Connolly, Anita O'Donovan and Susan Heart. Picture Denis Boyle
NEWS 29/6/2025 Pictured at an open garden family day fundraiser at Pinetree Lodge Garden and Gallery was Jane Ross with Senetor Noel O'Donovan. Picture Denis Boyle
Munster and Ireland rugby star Jack Crowley, who is a familiar visitor to the Courtmacsherry area, launched the 2025 Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walks in aid of the Courtmacshery RNLI at the weekend. The organisers wore special electric orange tee shirts which are available at the Courtmacsherry Community Shop. From left: Ken Cashman, Richard O'Flynn, Taylor Murphy, Vincent O'Donovan, Simon Locke, Angela Veldman, Tadgh McCarthy and Denis Murphy, Aoife Daly, Jack Crowley, Micheál Hurley, Emma O'Donovan, Elaine Kirby and octogenarian Tom McGrath, a granduncle of Jack Crowley, both of whom holiday in Dunworley. The event that will take place on Sunday August 24th, is the ninth iteration, and has so far raised a sum of €73,012. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Locals Michael Deasy, Jackie Deasy and Eoin O'Donovan all took part in the Courtmacsherry 10km race last Friday evening. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Noreen Minihan, Peter Fleming, Leila Rees, Kathleen Fleming and Anne McCarthy at the presentation of the Kate Fleming Communication Award which was held at Timoleague National School.
Natasha Dukelow of Ardogeena being conferred with her PhD by the president of UCC, Prof John O'Halloran. Natasha had undertaken her PhD at the UCC school of history where her thesis focused on a 13th century preaching text known as the Liber Exemplorum.
Liam Burke, Clashadoo received his PhD at Trinity College recently.
Since finishing his PhD in mathematics, Liam has been working as a researcher at Charles University in Prague. He will take up a new research and lecturing position at the Sorbonne University in Paris later this year.
Courcey Rovers AC members Sarah Ryan, Helen O'Donovan and Sinead O'Regan all took part in last Friday's Courtmacsherry 10km race. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Ellen Ahern, Denis Calnan and Laura Ahern, all from Rosscarbery, took part in last Friday's 10km road race in Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Ralph Swaine and his dog Milo enjoying a foggy morning in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Jacqueline McSweeney with her son Liam (1) and Christina McSweeney with her daughter Mia (1), enjoying a recent foggy morning buggy walk in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Aoife Lordan, Niamh O’Connell, Christine Healy, Sinead Hemlock, Don O’Sullivan and Claire Tobin at the launch of the 2025 Riverstick Festival which will take place from July 11th to 13th. (Photo: John Allen)
Pat O'Neill, John Quinn, Dean Heart, JJ McCarthy, Norma Lordan, Bill Bennett, June Tattersall, Pat Ryan and Ann Marie Lynch at the presentation of the new kit to the Kilmacsimon Quay Rowing Club. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Lilly O'Boyle and Tara O'Sullivan sporting the new Kilmacsimon Quay Rowing Club kit after having taken part in a recent rowing competition. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Martin Kelly, Brendan Fogarty, Ger Seaman (event sponsor), Conor Kelly, Daniel Seaman, Millie Seaman, Niall Morrissey and Phil Murphy (chairperson, Bandon GAA) at the official launch of the Bandon GAA Club’s golf classic which will be played on Friday July 4th at Bandon Golf Club.
The fourth class girls of Bandon Primary School with their award-winning entry to the Repak Re-Imagine Challenge. The girls were mentored by their teachers Deirdre Waugh and Bernadette Ryan.
Kinsale Tri Club members Tim Finn, Lou Lyons and Clair Burke took part in last Friday's Courtmacsherry 10km road race. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Michael Collins, Alan Vaughan, Kevin Corkery and Thomas O’Sullivan from Belgooly as Joe Dolan and the Goolies at Kinsale LipSync in Actons Hotel on Saturday night. All proceeds were in aid of Kinsale Lourdes Fund. (Photo: John Allen)
Katie Boyle, Archaeology PHD student from university of Maryland USA, with Rath National School pupils Luan O’Donnell and Arlo Burch, getting lots of information about archaeology during their recent visit to an archaeological dig in Baltimore.
The Ilen Rovers U12 girls played their second match of their West Cork ladies football street league against Ibane Gaels last Saturday. Back: Lucy Murphy, Alexis O’Regan, Emma Cottrell, Ellen Collins, Maya O’Flynn, Sarah Louise O’Shea, Ciara Cottrell, Hannah Collins and Ellie Rose Coakley. Front: Adah O’Neill, Aoife Pyburn, Ella May Jennings, Hollie Harmon, Hannah Sheehy, Emma O’Driscoll, Ella Keane, Róisín McDermott and Rebecca McSweeney.
Rath Vintage Club held a presentation night of proceeds of their Threshing and Tractor Run charity events. They presented €1,500 to Skibbereen Geriatric Society and €7,000 to Irish Cancer Society in memory of the late Danny Connolly. Back:
Pádraig Hegarty, Ivan O’Driscoll, Michael O’Mahony, Timmy McCarthy, Pat Whooley, Tadhg McCarthy and Eoin Whooley. Front: Síleann Connolly, Margaret Connolly, Willie Connolly, Caitlin Connolly, Christopher Connolly, Jerry O’Driscoll and John O’Sullivan. Seated: Alan Holmes, Margaret Kingston (night nurse) and Jim Collins.
The Ilen Rovers U8 boys played very well in the Skibbereen blitz organised by West Cork GDC last Saturday. Front: Conor Whooley, Senan Coughlan, Fionn Barry, Patrick O’Driscoll, Sean O’Sullivan, Archie Desmond and Harry Coughlan. Back: Finn Browne, Daniel Casey, Rory Keane, Eoghan Collins, Nye Lawn and Nicholas McSweeney.
Castletownshend Regatta committee is preparing for its upcoming event on Sunday July 13th. Included are Paul O'Driscoll, Elles Innemee, Tess Welbourne, Alan Roberts, Nicky Welbourne, Cath McCarter, Rich Welbourne, John Collins, Kevin O'Donovan and Brendan O'Neill. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Joanna Spence and her six-month-old daughter Violet Edith from Belfast during a visit to Clonakilty last Friday. They were on holidays in Leap and during their stay in West Cork, they visited St Barrahane's Church in Castletownshend where Violet Edith's great-great-grandmother Edith Stevenson played the organ in 1910 during her teaching training placement at the Church of Ireland primary school when she was nineteen-years-old. The well-known author Edith Somerville played the same organ and it appears from stories handed down through the Stevenson family (embellished or otherwise) that on occasions when Ms Somerville was late for service, Edith Stevenson deputised as the organist. Edith's daughter Maude is now in her 90s. During their visit, the Spence family had a number of photos taken, including Violet Edith's photo alongside the church organ. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Shane Crowley, Carbery U18 champion, receiving the cup from referee Denis Murphy, Marsh Road Committee. From left: Niall O’Driscoll (semi-finalist), Sean Cuinnea (final runner-up), Shane Crowley (winner) and Eoin Crowley (semi-finalist)
Strictly Kinsale raised over €30,000 and donations were made to five charities. Included in the photo are dancers and committee members with Stephen Teap (CEO, Cork Arc House), Noreen McCarthy (Lisheen House), Terry McCarthy (principal, Scoil Naomh Eltin), Gerry O’Dwyer (chairman, CUH Charity) and Fr Stan Hession of the Carmelite Friary. (Photo: John Allen)
Big crowds turned out for the annual Charleville Agricultural Show on the weekend of 28th and 29th June last. Charleville Show, which is the largest agricultural show in Ireland, has a wide range of events including cattle, horse, and sheep judging, as well as horticulture, dog shows, arts & crafts, cookery, and children's competitions. Michael Barrett from Dunmanway with his champion Hereford Heifer 'Gurtaleen Inchvale Ladybird II', pictured with judge Michael Bird, Co. Meath and his father JJ Barrett from Ballineen. Picture: Andy Gibson.
John Cahalane from Castlehaven, West Cork, with his 1st place champion Belgian Blue bull - 'Forenaught Rocky'. Picture: Andy Gibson.