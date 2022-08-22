Paul Mescal is the latest celebrity to buy a West Cork home

FILM star Paul Mescal (left) loved Schull so much when he first visited for the village’s film festival in May that he immediately decided to buy a house there.

Normal People star Paul, who is dating US singer Phoebe Bridgers, is close to signing contracts on what’s described as a ‘character farmhouse property’ near Schull.

Colm Cleary of estate agents James Lyons O’Keeffe is believed to be handling the sale but he declined to comment when contacted.

It would be all in a day’s work for Colm, who already sold a Ballydehob property to Hollywood star Saoirse Ronan. Paul and Phoebe’s intended new home never even made it to market. It’s believed he enjoyed a viewing when he was here in May and set the deal in motion. The house doesn’t have sea views, but it does have stunning countryside vistas. Onlookers said he spent a lot of time soaking up the festival atmosphere in Schull, which he was clearly impressed with. He’s also starring in a new sci-fi movie with Saoirse Ronan, who no doubt will have given him the local low-down.

Meanwhile, Line of Duty star Martin Compston was busy taking selfies with locals at the weekend, as he has been holidaying in Glandore. He dropped into his ‘local’ Casey’s bar and was was snapped in Kalbo’s café in Skibbereen. The Scottish actor who plays Det Steve Arnott in one of the UK’s biggest ever crime series even found time for a round of golf in Skibbereen, where he was

pictured (right) with Adam O’Regan.