Hot House Flower for Beara show

TONIGHT, the Hot House Flower himself, Liam Ó Maonlaí, will be entertaining the audience at the Sarah Walker Gallery in Castletownbere.

O’Maonlaí is respected as one of the most talented, charismatic and soulful performers of Irish traditional music today. Born and raised in Dublin, his first songs were taught to him by his father in his native language, while his mother was an accomplished pianist who was guided by her own father in Galway as she grew up.

Liam was educated mostly by Connemara teachers, who left a strong impression on his outlook on life language and attitude. ‘The people of Connemara, Kerry, Donegal, Mayo and Ring never lost their connection to language. There is an unbroken consciousness and connection to land and creation there.’

Liam’s first solo album Rian is a collection of music and songs indigenous to his mother country.

He has worked with artists from all over the world, including Afel Boucoum, Toumani Diabate and Oumou Sangare from Mali; Guo Yue from China, and Joji Hirota from Japan.

Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm performance and tickets are €32 from the sarahwalkergallery.com