Festival to bring out feelgood factor right across West Cork

BY AISLING MEATH

THE trees may have changed their colour palette to rich autumn hues and you may have swapped your sandals for cosy socks and boots, but West Cork is still in festival mode with the wonderful West Cork Feel Good festival happening throughout the region during the month of October.

An initiative of the HSE community outreach programme based at 49 North Street in Skibbereen, in tandem with community partners Music Alive, West Cork Development Partnership, Connecting for Life Cork, Levis’s Corner House, Cork and Kerry Community Healthcare, and Cork Education and Training Board, the West Cork Feel Good festival is now in its 12th year.

There are events running from Bandon to Bere Island, Bantry to Clonakilty, Skibbereen to Ballineen and Enniskeane, Leap to Dunmanway and Rosscarbery to Ballydehob.

The spirit of the festival reflects the wonderful talents and strong community connections that have been forged in the towns and villages throughout the West Cork region with an awesome range of events on offer. Connection is at the heart of the West Cork Feel Good festival.

There is robust scientific evidence that engagement with creativity and the arts, along with fostering a sense of community is beneficial to mental health and well-being.

With this in mind the festival is hosting an eclectic and varied menu including concerts, film screenings, storytelling, music, open mic, yoga, Zumba, exhibitions, coffee mornings and choir performances, and there really is something for everyone.

On Tuesday October 8th in Castletownbere there is ‘Self-Compassion for Caregivers’, and a guided mediation on Wednesday October 16th in Bridge Street community café in Bantry, as well as an evening of laughter and connection at ‘Jokes and Jams’ in De Barra’s Clonakilty on Thursday October 17th, to name but a few of the events hosted by the festival.

The wide range of activities is a testament to the support and engagement of the entire West Cork community who have pulled together and embraced the importance of minding mental health through engagement with the arts and forging a sense of connection. Events are free but booking is advised.

On Saturday October 5th ‘Together at the Hall’ in the Atkins Hall in Dunmanway sees musician Ger Woulfe be joined by Tony Cotter and the Dunmanway Community Choir.

He will also officially launch Heartbeats of Hope a short documentary about the festival itself.

On Sunday October 6th John Spillane and friends will be playing. This isn’t John’s first time taking part. ‘I am delighted to be returning to the West Cork Feel Good Festival and being part of ‘‘Together at the Hall’ in Dunmanway,’ he said.

‘I have seen over the years through my collaborations with organisations like Music Alive that music and the arts can be of real benefit to people who may be struggling with mental health difficulties, so drop in and sing along at the Gaelic hit factory.’

It’s a jam-packed schedule so be sure to put a note in your diary to mark your favourites from amongst the plethora of diverse events.

Brochures are available in local libraries throughout West Cork and online at: www.facebook.com/49NorthStreet or wwmusicalive.ie/west-cork-feel-good-festival