Critics showing Clara the love

TIMOLEAGUE actor Clara Harte is starring in a feature drama that’s going on release in Irish cinemas this weekend.

Graham Cantwell’s emotional Who We Love will hit big screens from April 28th following a successful festival run which saw it premier at the Galway Film Fleadh, and get six Ifta nominations.

A film about coming of age and coming out, it tells the story of Lily (played by Clara) and Simon, best friends who navigate the troubled waters of school life and explore Dublin’s vibrant and sometimes dark LGBTQ+ scene. Critics have described her performance as ‘first class.’

It’s the feature adaptation of the award-winning short film Lily, which was also directed by Graham Cantwell, and also starred Clara.

She has recently finished filming the second series of Harry Wild, playing the character of Ruth Smith alongside Jane Seymour.

‘It’s an incredibly fun TV show to be a part of and I learned a lot from working with such an accomplished and professional actor as Jane. That is due for release later in 2023,’ said Clara. A short film called Foxglove which she was supported by Screen Ireland to write and produce, premiered on RTÉ last year, and is currently showing on Aer Lingus long haul flights.