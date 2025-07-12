Skibbereen fashion show a tremendous success

The St Vincent de Paul shop in Bridge Street Skibbereen held a fashion show last Friday night as their way of thanking and giving back to their wonderful customers and community for all their support.

Shop manager Maura O’Neill happily reported that the show proved to be a ‘fantastic night, filled with style and fashion all done in a conscious and environmentally-conscious manner. All our amazing models were dressed with amazing outfits from our shop, with no details spared by the wonderful Galyna.’

The MC on the night was the Catherine Rowan, with spot prizes supported by local businesses Wild Ways @Dillions Corner, The Church restaurant, Fields of Skibbereen, Baby Hannah’s, Hamilton’s Pharmacy, O’Sullivan’s toy shop, Walsh’s Butchers, Catherine Rowan’s book, and private donations of prizes.

Thanks was also expressed to The West Cork Hotel who kindly loaned the shop the all-important red carpet.

‘On the night as we had such a fantastic turn out we were short for seating, but not caught out as our neighbours Annie May’s kindly helped out with seating.

This is an exact example of the importance of shopping locally, highlighted by the different wonderful ways our local businesses helped out,’ said Maura.

‘We had a wonderful young violinist, Kanue, whom I observed playing outside Fields supermarket. What a performance he gave! One of our models, Victor, sang two beautiful songs. We also had an up-and-coming model amongst our line-up, Rachel O’Donovan, which was also very special as she was modelling in her grandparents old public house, The Plough Bar.’

‘It was a wonderful night enjoyed by all’ continued Maura, who personally thanked each and every customer that came on the night and who have supported St Vincent de Paul over the years in every way.

‘Thanks also to our wonderful models who gave their time and amazing energy on the night, Galyna our stylist, Catherine Rowan our MC, Kanue and Victor for the music, and the amazing businesses that supported on the night and throughout the years. Thanks also to The Southern Star for attending on the night and the brilliant team at St Vincent De Paul shop, Skibbereen.’