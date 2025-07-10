Full schedule for Bailiú na Banndan

Bandon's annual family fun festival kicks off next week with adult seven-a-side soccer, quoits, family chair yoga, and bingo.

These evening events are all a precursor to the big weekend ahead, which begins in earnest on Friday July 11th with kids story time in Bandon library, a family colour run at Bandon Mart at 7pm, all followed by Bandon’s Brainiest Pub Table Quiz later that night.

On Saturday, a kids soccer blitz takes place at 10am followed by another kids’ event at the GAA Pavillion that afternoon, and a Picnic at the Park later in the day.

The adult fancy dress, one of Bandon’s biggest traditions, is on at 9pm on Saturday evening with up to €1500 in prize money, and Saturday evening comes to a close with a fireworks display at 10.30pm that night.

On Sunday July 13th, a car boot sale (€15 per car) and a family fun day will have people out bright and early, with face painters, balloon modelling, and chicken poop bingo.

The quoits final takes place that evening, and the week-long extravaganza closes with A Night with the Fureys at Bandon GAA, where tickets are €38.

More information, and the full schedule of events, can be found at the Bailiú na Banndan website.