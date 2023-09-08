Clonakilty Guitar Festival revs up for 19th time

THE 19th edition of the Clonakilty International Guitar Festival, from Saturday September 15th to Sunday September 24th, will have a diverse line-up of performances, workshops, masterclasses, and jam sessions, showcasing a wide range of guitar styles such as jazz, blues, rock, classical, folk, and trad.

Overall, what makes the Clonakilty International Guitar Festival special is its diverse line-up of artists, the intimate and inclusive atmosphere, the educational opportunities it provides, and the cultural immersion in the picturesque town of Clonakilty.

This year’s highlights will include Reverb, a community outreach programme run over ten days where musicians will visit schools, hospitals and care centres and host concerts and workshops in diverse locations designed to be accessible to people who cannot attend the session trail.

The session trail is a labyrinth of pure discovery that takes you deep inside the historic town. Choose your own adventure as you pick your path through delicate acoustic sessions or heavy rocking jams, from Dutch comedy jazz quartets to hip hop legends, from multi-instrumentalists to Irish bards.

The free-of-charge session trail will be held Friday to Sunday September 22nd to 24th.

The long list of performers includes John Spillane, Sive and Baltimore-based Gemma Hayes.

Tickets are now on sale for all six stellar headline acts performing in De Barra’s, from Saturday 16th to Sunday 24th. For details visit www.debarra.ie.

The festival is a carnival of music and community for anyone who enjoys the versatile sounds of the mighty guitar. Its town is the stage – the pubs, cafés and restaurants are the vendors, and the locals are the stewards.

For more see www.clonguitarfest.com