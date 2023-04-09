Entertainment

Chats with Graham at summer’s Lit Festival

April 9th, 2023 7:05 AM

By Southern Star Team

Graham Norton at Bantry House: he will return to the town for this year’s Literary Festival in July. (Photo: Darragh Kane) for the final day of outdoor events at Bantry House as part of West Cork Literary Festival. There are a full schedule of line line events until the end of July on west cork music.ie Picture Darragh Kane

Share this article

TICKETS will go on sale on April 11th to see Graham Norton at this summer’s West Cork Literary Festival in Bantry. 

The Bandon man will be in conversation with fellow well-known Cork writer, Maeve Higgins, in the Maritime Hotel. 

Winner of nine Baftas during his television career, Graham has written four novels which were all bestsellers in the UK and Ireland. His most recent novel Forever Home was published last year.

His novel Holding was filmed in West Cork for television with locations which included Drimoleague, Tralispean and Skibbereen.

Graham, who got married in Bantry House last summer, has a home in Ahakista, where he spends a lot of time, and he’s been a long-time supporter of the Literary Festival.  

It runs this year from July 7th – 14th. The full programme will be announced next week and booking opens on Tuesday April 11th at noon. See westcorkliteraryfestival.ie

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Read More

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.