Chats with Graham at summer’s Lit Festival

TICKETS will go on sale on April 11th to see Graham Norton at this summer’s West Cork Literary Festival in Bantry.

The Bandon man will be in conversation with fellow well-known Cork writer, Maeve Higgins, in the Maritime Hotel.

Winner of nine Baftas during his television career, Graham has written four novels which were all bestsellers in the UK and Ireland. His most recent novel Forever Home was published last year.

His novel Holding was filmed in West Cork for television with locations which included Drimoleague, Tralispean and Skibbereen.

Graham, who got married in Bantry House last summer, has a home in Ahakista, where he spends a lot of time, and he’s been a long-time supporter of the Literary Festival.

It runs this year from July 7th – 14th. The full programme will be announced next week and booking opens on Tuesday April 11th at noon. See westcorkliteraryfestival.ie