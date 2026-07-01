Big crowd expected for Michael English in Dunmanway

Country music fans and dancers are in for a real treat this Friday night as one of Ireland’s biggest and most popular entertainers, Michael English, returns to The Parkway Hotel, Dunmanway, for a special summer dance on Friday, July 3rd.

A household name on the Irish country music scene, Michael continues to draw large crowds wherever he performs, and organisers are expecting a huge attendance for what promises to be another memorable night in West Cork.

Renowned for his high-energy performances and engaging stage presence, Michael remains a firm favourite with audiences throughout the region.

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Getting the evening underway at 9.00pm will be rising Kerry singer and musician Jake Coffey, who has been making a name for himself on the country music circuit with his impressive talent and growing fan base.

Michael English and his band will take to the stage at 10.15pm, performing many of his biggest hits including Friday At The Dance, The Tuam Beat, Ding Dong, and his latest crowd-pleaser, Keep In With The Girls From Clare.

With a fantastic night of music, dancing and entertainment guaranteed, this is an event not to be missed.

Admission is €20, payable at the door.

Patrons are advised to arrive early, as a large crowd is expected for what promises to be one of the standout country music events of the summer in West Cork.