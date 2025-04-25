Bantry ready for star-studded literary line-up

GLOBAL stars like Graham Norton and Richard E Grant are among the high-profile writers that will be attending this year’s West Cork Literary Festival in Bantry.

This year’s festival takes place in and around the town from July 11th-18th, and features a mix of workshops, master classes and readings, as well as interviews with authors, book launches and more.

Bandon man Graham will be returning to West Cork on July 18th with his fifth novel Frankie, a tale that travels from post-war Ireland to 1960s New York, while actor Grant – who holidayed in West Cork recently – will appear in conversation with Rory O’Connell from Ballymaloe Cookery School.

Eimear McBride, Ruth Padel, Neil Jordan, Katherine May, Alan Hollinghurst, Carol Drinkwater, Sarah Moss, Seán Ronayne, Patricia Forde, John Creedon, Claire Kilroy, Ferdia Lennon, Vona Groarke, Rafael Olympio, Salena Godden, Will Sliney and Wendy Erskine are just some of the other writers who will be travelling to Bantry as part of the festival’s programme.

The festival will also present works in translation from Dutch, Flemish, Swedish, French and German as well as a series of professional development sessions for emerging writers in partnership with the Irish Writers Centre and Children’s Books Ireland amongst others. There is an exciting line-up of free events for children and families across the week.

‘We’re so excited to be able to bring all of these wonderful writers and events to West Cork this summer’” says festival director Eimear O’Herlihy.

‘It’s been another bumper year for publishing and Irish writers continue to shine. We’ve a jam-packed schedule of events from three-day writing workshops to masterclasses, readings by international and Irish authors with a good mix of Cork talent, an increased focus on translated literature, a Pop Up Gaeltacht, our annual trip to Whiddy Island, showcases of new and emerging writers and yoga on the lawn of Bantry House and a sea swim for those who need a little time out. We’ve got novelists, short story writers, essayists, poets, illustrators, songwriters, nature writers, historians and so much more. Our events for children and young people are all free of charge and I hope that young people and families will take this opportunity to join the fun and discover a love of reading.’

General booking for the festival is now open on www.westcorkmusic.ie/LFProgramme or 027 527 88.