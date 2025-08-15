Corcoran fires Ahan Gaels into Carbery U21B final

AHAN GAELS 2-8

BANDON 0-7

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

OLAN Corcoran inspired Ahan Gaels to victory over Bandon in Clóna Milk Carbery U21BFC semi-finals at a pristine Ahiohill last Sunday.

Olé, Olé, as Olan Corcoran led the way with his scoring tsunami gunning down a battling Bandon.

The young forward delivered a football masterclass in this eagerly contested U21BFC last four encounter. Corcoran accounted for an incredible personal tally of 2-7 in his side’s victory.

Ahan’s other score came from an acute angle by Michael O’Sullivan after 27 minutes to complete the Saint Mary’s and Diarmuid O’Mathúna combination’s total.

Yet, this was far from a one-man show.

The Gaels were well served in defence, William Hennigan and Conor O’Sullivan outstanding in the pivot positions. Eoin Mangan, Jack Hilliard, Matt Daly and Eoin Keohane completed a defensive sextet that performed to the pinnacle of their abilities. Michael O’Sullivan and Eoin Cullinane proved a solid midfield duo while Olan Corcoran was the star of the show in attack. Caolan O’Donovan, Jack Eady and James Fleming were not far behind in terms of football prowess and application.

For their part, Bandon may have won plenty of primary possession but the wheels came off the wagon when it came to the final third.

There, too many turnovers occurred for a Bandon team that relied heavy on Jack Cullinane for scores. The lilywhite’s forward did not leave his team down as the classy footballer kicked five superb points.

Jack Callinan grafted hard, the two Adam’s, Kelly and Barry, Richard Tarrant, Danny Crowley and Eamon Twomey also put their shoulders to the wheel. It was profligacy in front of goal that cost Bandon dearly.

***

Ahan Gaels manager Kieran Fleming while satisfied with the result, felt more is required if St Colum’s are to be overcome in the final.

‘We are not overly happy as there were too many wides and misses,’ Fleming commented.

‘The win was satisfying, the effort rewarding, but we need to finish more clinically if we are to beat what will be a huge challenge from St Colum’s in the final.

‘A positive aspect is that our defence came up trumps, especially when Bandon applied a lot of pressure late in the game. Look, it is another step in the right direction. A win is important, we will take it and prepare for the final.’

There was very between the teams up to the interval with Ahan leading 0-5 to 0-3. A fantastic move involving Corcoran, Michael O’Sullivan, Stephen O’Driscoll and Caolan O’Donovan saw the former point the resulting free. Adam Kelly and two splendid scores by Jack Cullinane, with Corcoran splitting the posts again, left it 0-3 to 0-2 in favour of the lilywhites at the close of the opening quarter.

Corcoran delivered another brace following good work by James Fleming and Jack Eady, as Michael O’Sullivan brought a low scoring half to an end.

Bandon rang the changes on resuming, but it was Ahan who got the breakthrough with the award of a penalty kick after 35 minutes. Up stepped Corcoran, but while William Allen guessed correctly, the Bandon forward’s thunderbolt flew past him and into the rigging.

Jack Cullinane and Corcoran shared four white flags, as a rasping effort from O’Donovan almost breached the Bandon citadel once again. The irrepressible Corcoran again obliged, but two more, one from Jack Callinan and the second by namesake Jack Cullinane, kept the losers in touch.

Fittingly, it was Caolan O’Donovan and Olan Corcoran who collectively put the game to bed in the dying embers. A superb sally by the former, a delightful shimmy by the latter and a gem of a goal to seal victory.

Scorers

Ahan Gaels: Olan Corcoran 2-7 (5f, 1-0 pen); Michael O’Sullivan 0-1.

Bandon: Jack Cullinane 0-5 (2f); Adam Kelly, Jack Callinan 0-1 each.

Ahan Gaels: Diarmuid O’Driscoll; Eoin Keohane, William Hennigan, Matt Daly; Eoin Mangan, Conor O’Sullivan, Jack Hilliard; Michael O’Sullivan, Eoin Cullinane; Caolan O’Donovan, Olan Corcoran, Jack Eady; Stephen O’Driscoll, James Fleming, Patrick Collins.

Bandon: William Allen; Danny Crowley, Eamon Twomey, Jach O’Farrell; Cillian O’Mahony, Seán Ahern, Richard Tarrant; Darragh Collins, Adam Barry; Adam Kelly, Jack Callinan, Stephen Collins; Ronan Ahern, Jack Cullinane, Kevin Hannon.

Subs: Denis O’Mahony for S Collins (27). Hugh O’Mahony for D Collins (35), Daniel Murphy for R Ahern (52), James O’Driscoll for Z O’Farrell (55).

Referee: Anthony O’Regan (Kilbrittain).