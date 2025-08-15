Bandon and Kilbrittain keen to build on momentum

MATTHEW HURLEY previews the Carbery clubs in county hurling action this weekend

Newcestown v Midleton,

PSHC Group 2, Saturday (Páirc Uí Rinn, 5.15pm)

AFTER their opening day loss to Charleville (2-23 to 0-18), it is fair to say Newcestown are now on the back foot, as they prepare to face 2021 champions and 2023 finalists Midleton. Richard O’Sullivan hit 0-10 for the West Cork club last time out and more of the same will be needed here. With Conor Lehane (0-8), Cormac Beausang (0-3) and David Cremin (0-3) all in form in their 0-24 to 0-19 win over Newtownshandrum, the East Cork side will give Newcestown more to worry about. With Newtownshandrum to come in their last game, the West Cork side will need at least a point to avoid a probable relegation play-off.

***

Midleton v Bandon,

IAHC Group 1, Sunday (Castle Road, 2pm)

While Newcestown battle with Midleton’s A-team, Bandon will come up against the B-team. Another big difference is the West Cork side are off the back of a win in round one, beating Russell Rovers 3-18 to 0-19. Midleton are after a win too, over Mayfield by 0-22 to 0-16 so both will look to cement a knockout round spot. Having won ten of their eleven games in 2025, Bandon will look to continue their great form.

***

Nemo Rangers v Barryroe,

PJHC Group 2, Saturday (Kinsale, 4.30pm)

Both sides suffered defeats last time out and will be hoping to get their season back on track and keep their progression hopes alive. For Barryroe, a 0-22 to 1-15 loss to local rivals Kilbrittain stung but Conor Walsh’s troops have the opportunity to get things right here. The target is to beat a Nemo side that lost heavily to Cloughduv (3-20 to 0-17). Both teams will have to watch their backs too, as a loss in this one could mean edging closer to a relegation play-off.

***

Kilbrittain v Cloughduv,

PJHC Group 2, Sunday (Newcestown, 4pm)

This is the same group as Barryroe and Nemo, these are two teams that won in round one. Joe Ryan’s Kilbrittain were impressive in their victory over Barryroe but now they face a Cloughduv team that was on fire in beating Nemo Rangers. Bertie Butler and Josh O’Donovan will look to carry on their good form having hit 0-4 from play each last time around while Mark Hickey will be key for converting frees. A win for either team here will put them in a healthy position to qualify for the knockouts. If Kilbrittain and Barryroe both win this weekend, the Black and Amber would be guaranteed top of the group with head-to-head coming into play, another advantage for a win this weekend.

***

Milford v Argideen Rangers,

PJHC Group 3, Saturday (Ovens, 4.30pm)

Timoleague club Argideen Rangers can do no wrong in either code this year and won their first hurling championship game, 0-18 to 1-13 over Tracton. They will face a Milford team who lost their opening game against Ballygarvan (1-23 to 0-20). Jim Foley’s team will be looking to get over the line with John Michael O’Callaghan and Charlie Twomey leading the charge. Cathal O’Donovan scored 0-3 from play against Tracton and will be hoping that scoring run will follow on. With Ballygarvan playing Tracton elsewhere, a win for Argideen will most likely seal a knockout place.