Were you Out and About West Cork lately? Check out our Out and About in West Cork photo gallery from last week!
Jeremy O’Donovan from Kinsale finishing the Kinsale 5 Mile road race at the Kinsale Regatta Festival 2025 over the Bank Holiday Weekand.
Picture. John Allen
Anna Scanlon at the Vintage Club Working Day at Ahiohill
Co Cork was Anna Scanlon enjoying the sunshine. Picture Denis Boyle
Pictured at the annual fishing competition at Sands Cove, Clonakilty was Leanne Blackwell with her Conger eel. Picture Denis Boyle
Delwyn Klevenow, Kinsale and Georgie Keane, Inisbeg Estate at the Baltimore RNLI Ladies Lunch fundraising event at Inisbeg Estate last week. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Left: Mount St. Michael School debutantes Daniel Calnan and Lucy McCarthy.
(Photos: Andy Gibson & John Allen)
Leap, West Cork, Ireland. 2nd Aug, 2025. Kilmacabea GAA Club hosted a 'Fit-Pit' challenge on Saturday last, a 'Fittest Family' type event with teams of four taking part. The obstacle course included monkey bars , taking wheels off a car and even hanging out washing on a line. Tracy's Fitness Studio team comprised of Sharon Nyhan; Aliesha O'Shea; Shona O'Shea and Tracy White. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Kevin Hourihane and John Collins from Leap at the Kilmacabea GAA Club fundraiser last weekend. Local girls Caoimhe O'Brien and Ciara Jennings enjoyed the sunflower field, while Sharon Nyhan; Aliesha O'Shea, Shona O'Shea and Tracy White took part in the 'Fit-Pit' challenge in Leap. (Photos: Andy Gibson)
Leap, West Cork, Ireland. 1st Aug, 2025. Kilmacabea GAA Club has planted a field full of sunflowers to raise money for its astro-turf pitch and Cancer Connect. The sunflowers are on sale all weekend. Pictured at the sunflower field are Caoimhe O'Brien and Ciara Jennings from Leap. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Left: Maggie and Avril Burke from Skibbereen at the Ballabuidhe Racing Festival Ladies Day. Above: Delwyn Klevenow, Kinsale and Georgie Keane, Inisbeg Estate at the Baltimore RNLI Ladies Lunch.
(Photos: Andy Gibson &. Anne Minihane)
The winner of the champion-led pony competition at the Schull Agricultural Show, Niamh O'Reilly, on Breenybeg Diana with Brian Egan.
The competition is sponsored by the Egan family, in memory of the late Nuala Egan.
Champion Led Pony Schull Agriculture Show 27th July 2025.
Members of the Macroom Tidy Towns committee Shiela Murphy, Murty Lehane, Liam Walsh, Lisa Manning, Richard Manning, John Lyons, Paul Kingston,and Martin Coughlan prepare for litter pick up.
Paul Kingston, Martin Coughlan, Sheila Murphy and Murty Lehane of the Macroom Tidy Towns group take a well deserved break.
Niall O'Mahony, Lily Shorten and Denise Twohig from Newcestown received a prize for the Anti-Litter Challenge from Cllr Marie O’Sullivan at the Villages Divisional awards in Clonakilty.
Leah Murphy celebrating her 21st Birthday with her nana Ann Murphy who celebrated her 80th over the weekend Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
Wiilliam Power Winner of the Skipper Fisherman of the year Competition at the Castletownbere Festival of the Sea. William Power is presented his prize by editor ot The Skipper Niall Duffy Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
Aisling O'Donnell, Barrakilla, Ardgroom has been selected as a Rose Bud at this year’s Rose Of Tralee Festival. Aisling is paired with the Arizona Rose Colleen Kelahan-Pierson.
Darragh O'Shea admires one of the new recylcing bins provided Glengarrif Tidy Towns by the council.
The Clonakilty Gymnastics Club tumbling team with their trophies.
The Clonakilty Gymnastics team at the Clondalkin Gymfest Display competition.
Irish Home International Team - George Crosbie
Mary Cahill with her daughter Alice and dog "Toby" taking it easy in Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Lennox Goes West bringing San Sebastian vibes to Ballydehob at Kitchen Stories for one more week. Watch this space for more pop-creations to come.
The McSweeney Bros ,Aidan, Aaron and Colm, presented a new set of championship jerseys to the Randall Og hurling and football teams represented in this photo by Ian Crowley, Sean Daly, Barry O'Driscoll, Ciaran Murray, and Eoin Murray.
Rev Kingsley Sutton, Kilgarriffe Union of Parishes, led a service on the sunny shores of Courtmacsherry recently.
Marie Hurley of Timoleague was surrounded by friends and family including her nieces, Mary O’Sullivan, Carmel Calnan, Ann Walsh and Junior Minister Christopher O’Sullivan as she celebrated her 100th birthday at Care Choice in Clonakilty.
Ellen Foley with the Munster Camogie Blitz cup won by the Cork under 15 team.
The Timoleague Tidy Towns group, including Helen Crowley, Bartek Zielnsky, Marie Mc Carthy, Marian O'Callaghan, Mary Crowley, and John Michael Foley MCC attneded the Anti-Litter Presentation awards at Clonakilty.
Emma O’ Leary of Courcey Rovers U15 camogie team which recently won the Munster Blitz.
Rathbarry's Joseph O'Sullivan with Sarah Keohane attended the Mount Saint Michael's Secondary School (Rosscarbery) Graduation Ball at the Rochestown Park Hotel. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Pictured in Kilbrittan Community Hall after the festival memorial walk are Seán Brady, Niamh Ahern, Oran Brady, Ciara Brady and Christophe Gillain. This group participated in the walk in memory of their much loved and always remembered Oisín Gillain. All proceeds of the walk went to West Cork Rapid Response.
Pictured in Ballinascarthy Community Hall are the winners of the recent festival car treasure hunt Shauna and Vincent O'Flynn, being presented with the John O'Sullivan Memorial Cup by Kevin O'Sullivan and his mother Ann.
Signing the contract for the start of the restoration works at St Patrick's Cathedral in Skibbereen were
Christopher O'Sullivan TD Minister for State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Byrne of Southgate Associates, Fr Kevin O'Regan, Cllr Caroline Cronin, Deputising for Cork County Mayor. Also attending were Michael Collins TD, county councillors Isabel Towse, Brendan McCarthy, Daniel Sexton, and committee chairman Michael Dwyer, committee secretary Helen Dempsey, Joe Downing of Downing Construction Ltd, Triona Arundel of Southgate Associates, sacristian Bernie Kelly, Eileen O'Sullivan, Gerald O'Brien, June Kelly and Denis O'Driscoll. Photo: Anne Minihane..
Mary Jacinta Casey of the RNLI fundraising committee, John Kelleher, lifeboat operations manager and Una Gavin attended the U non Hall/Glandore RNLI Fundraising coffee morning hosted by Patrick, Mary Jacinta and Lawrence Casey, Casey’s Bar.
Ciara Harrington Dromourneen received her trophy from Jerry Murphy on winning the Carbery U12 Girls Road Bowling Final.
The U16 boys team had a good championship win last Monday evening in Rath with a full time score of Ilen Rovers 4-09, Kilbrittain 1-10. Back: Conor Coakley, Alex Hedger, Ciaran Barry, Donnacha Collins, Andrew Connolly, Matthew Ashe, David Michael Morrison, Aodh Whooley, Kevin Collins. Front: Matthew Sellars, Shane Murphy, Jack Crowley, Conall Whooley, Senan Whooley, Fiachra Garret, Robbie Walsh.
Recently found browsing the handbags at the Bantry Market were Mary Conroy and Kelly Devaney from Dublin. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Reently, the Bantry Market was packed with locals and tourists alike. Searching for bargains with Nigel the dog were Mary and Ellen Barry from Ovens. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Ruth McSweeney and Rosaleen Mackeown organisers of the wonderfully successful Baltimore RNLI Ladies Lunch at Inisbeg Estate last weekend. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Enjoying the Baltimore RNLI Ladies Lunch fundraiser at Inisbeg Estate near Baltimore were Pat DIllon, Moira Grandon, Mary Hopkins and Carmel Woods. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Beginners Botanical Art with Shevaun Doherty in Future Forests’ building
Beginners Botanical Art with Shevaun Doherty
Framing Nature in Blue - Kathy Kirwan
Shane Crowley who was crowned the U18 All Ireland Road Bowling Champion last weekend in Keady-Tassagh Armagh, celebrated with his proud family Donal, Eoin and Catherine Crowley.
Odhran O'Regan enjoying recent day out at the Schull Show.
NEWS 3/8/2025 Pictured at the Vintage Club Working Day at Ahiohill Co Cork was Comron, Paige and Leonn Strong enjoying an ice cream. Picture Denis Boyle
Above: Rosscarbery debutantes Will Sexton, Maribel Forde, and Will Snapes, before they headed to the Rochestown Park Hotel for the evening. Right: Ashling Keane and Adam McCarthy, also of Mount St. Michael School, get ready for the special evening ahead.
(Photos: Andy Gibson)
Four sets of twins at Skibbereen Community School Debs Ball: Abbey and Emer Caverley, Anna and Daniel Hurley, Hannah and Becca Sheehy, Kathlyn and Daniel McCarthy before heading off for the celebrations. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Julie O'Driscoll and Eamon O'Donoghue from Mount St. Michael School in Rosscarbery. Below: Matthew Benn, Skibbereen and Tara Wolfe, Ballydehob at the Skibbereen Community School Debs. (Photos: Andy Gibson & Anne Minihane)
Rosscarbery, West Cork, Ireland. 30th Jul, 2025. Mount St. Michael School in Rosscarbery held its debs ball today. The debutants met in Rosscarbery before travelling on to the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork for the ball itself. Pictured are Ashling Keane and Adam McCarthy. Photo: Andy Gibson.
Catherine O'Callaghan, Leap, Muireann Deane and Jessica Connolly, Skibbereen at the Skibbereen Community School Debs Ball. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Matthew Benn, Skibbereen and Tara Wolfe, Ballydehob at the Skibbereen Community School Debs. Photo; Anne Minihane.