Programme rich in talent lined up for Island Drift on Garinish

CULTURE and adventure combine as the Island Drift returns to Garinish from September 5th to 7th with the promise of a rich blend of literature, music, culture and heritage.

Visitors can enjoy a full programme of free cultural walking tours featuring renowned creatives including author Kevin Barry, poet Victoria Kennefick, ornithologist Sean Ronayne and much more happenings throughout the weekend.

Highlights include three unmissable evening performances: Susan O’Neill on Friday, The Blindboy Podcast live on Saturday, and the acclaimed songwriter Declan O’Rourke on Sunday.

While daytime events are free, tickets for the evening concerts are available at Eventbrite.ie.

Nestled in Glengarriff Harbour, Garinish Island is a 37-acre horticultural gem renowned for its rare plants and scenic beauty.

Formerly known as Crosstown Drift, The Island Drift brings poets, writers, and musicians to perform along its winding paths and stunning natural settings.

Managed by the Office of Public Works, the island offers a unique stage for this cultural celebration, produced by Cork-based creative company The Good Room.

The Island Drift is a natural evolution of a series of cultural events that began in Cork city in 2016, and is now in its third year on the breathtaking Garinish Island in Bantry Bay.

Over the weekend, audiences can enjoy talks and discussions covering everything from food to fiction, poetry, music.

The island’s walking tour with head gardener Glyn Sheratt will take in iconic landmarks including the Italian Garden, Grecian Temple, Martello Tower —each hosting live performances of music along the way.

Glyn returns on Sunday for another walking tour at 11am, followed by readings from Conal Creedon and Mairead Hearne Driscoll at noon.

The mini-festival concludes with a magical Sunday evening concert featuring the much-loved Declan O’Rourke. Departing from Glengariff pier at 5.30pm on the Harbour Queen with the concert finishing at 8pm.