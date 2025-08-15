Scorchers withstand Kilbrittain fightback to reach U21C final

CLANN NA NGAEL 3-8

KILBRITTAIN 3-6

TOM LYONS REPORTS

CLANN na nGael’s late comeback saw the Scorchers secure a Clóna Milk Carbery U21CFC final berth at the expense of Kilbrittain in Clonakilty last Sunday evening.

It looked like curtains for Clann na nGael when Kilbrittain crashed home three goals in the space of three minutes at the start of the last quarter.

The Scorchers had looked the better side in the first half, with the aid of a breeze, but inaccuracy saw them remain level at the interval.

A fine third quarter saw Clann build up a five-point lead before being hit by that three-goal blitz. To their credit, they responded gallantly to kick an unanswered 1-4 and lead by three points entering injury-time.

Kilbrittain went all out for an equalising goal but could only manage a point that zipped inches over the crossbar.

‘We were delighted to get out with a win as we knew Kilbrittain would come here in a very

determined mood. They had their tragedy this year and were very emotionally involved in this,’ said Clann na nGael mentor, Leo Collins.

‘We were last out in the championship in February and most of the lads were playing with the juniors since then. It took them the first half to get settled but in the second half, they gelled well and played much better football.

‘The core of this team won an U21C two years ago, so these guys know what it takes to win. They believe they can do it and showed that in the second half.’

It was all square at the break, 1-2 to 0-5, with Clann having kicked half a dozen wides in this thirteen-a-side encounter.

Expectations that Kilbrittain would dominate the second half with the breeze were unfulfilled as it was the Drimoleague side who grabbed control.

William O’Donovan (free) and Caolan O’Driscoll scores had Clann two to the good when Paddy McCarthy finished a solo run with a cracking goal after 42 minutes.

What followed in the space of three minutes completely changed the complexion of the game. Kilbrittain abandoned their slow build-up play for lightning strikes through the Clann defence and were rewarded.

James Ahern was first to find the net followed a minute later by corner back, Lochlann O’Donnell. Amazingly, Kilbrittain were through again when Adam Griffin billowed the net a minute later.

From five behind to four in front in three minutes, Kilbrittain now had the bit between their teeth but failed to turn the screw.

Will O’Donovan’s free settled the Scorchers before a long Callum Hurley delivery was spilled by the Kilbrittain goalkeeper and Ryan Daly reacted to strike first-time into the net.

Tom McQueen restored Clann’s advantage prior to additional Damien Fernandez and William O’Donovan scores.

Kilbrittain were far from done and went in search of injury-time goal. Daniel Dollard went close as did Lochlann O’Donnell but Clann nan Gael held on to win.

Scorers

Clann na nGael: Paddy McCarthy 1-1; James Russell, Ryan Daly 1-0 each; Will O’Donovan 0-3 (2f); Damien Fernandes 0-2; Tom McQueen and Caolan O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Kilbrittain: Ronan Crowley 0-5 (4f); Lochlann O’Donnell, Adam Griffin, James Ahern 1-0 each; Daniel Dollard 0-1.

Clann na nGael: Kevin McCarthy; Niall Keating, Gavin McCarthy, Daniel McCarthy; Hugh O’Donovan, Ryan O’Donovan, Callum Hurley; Paddy McCarthy, Caolan McCarthy; Tom McQueen, Damien Fernandes, James Russell, Will O’Donovan.

Subs: Ben O’Donovan for R O’Donovan (60).

Kilbrittain: Owen McCarthy; Adam Desmond, John Ryan, Lochlann O’Donnell; Gavin O’Shea, James O’Mahony, Adam Griffin; Shea Ustionowski, C.J. Bryan; James Ahern, Ronan Crowley, Darragh Crowley, Keith Hunt.

Subs: Daniel Dollard for C.J. Bryan (ht), Kevin O’Connell for D Crowley (46), Eoin Daly for A Desmond (56).

Referee: Liam O’Shea (Carbery Rangers).