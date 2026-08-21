Entertainment

Major cultural boost for Bantry as West Cork Music venue gets the go-ahead

August 21st, 2026 11:30 AM

By Jackie Keogh

Major cultural boost for Bantry as West Cork Music venue gets the go-ahead Image
Bantry West Cork Music Festival venue McCullough Mulvin Architects

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WEST Cork Music’s application to build a new music and education venue in the town centre has been granted planning permission, writes Jackie Keogh.

The development involves the demolition of a retail warehouse at the former GW Biggs site at Bridge Street and the construction of a music and events venue, which will include a multi-purpose auditorium incorporating a 271-seat performance hall.

There will also be a linked three-storey education hub incorporating a ground floor café and bar, teaching and education room, and a multi-purpose performance space.

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The trio of festivals run by West Cork Music generates a multi-million spend in the town each year, and this development is regarded as a major investment in its future, which will help secure Bantry’s reputation as a major cultural centre outside of the city.

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