Collins calls for government return to Dáil on fuel tax hike

Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins TD has called on the government to urgently reconvene the Dáil to stop the planned fuel tax increases.

Deputy Collins warned that further hikes would put even more pressure on families, farmers, hauliers and businesses.

‘The Dáil needs to be reconvened immediately,’ he said. ‘Irish families, farmers, hauliers and businesses cannot afford to sit back and wait while the Government prepares to increase fuel taxes yet again.’

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He said the move was ‘greedy government penny-pinching at its worst’ and added: ‘With petrol and diesel prices already heading towards €2 a litre, another fuel tax increase in September would be completely reckless. It will increase the cost of commuting, transporting goods, farming and running businesses.’

The politician said every household would be affected and warned of further tax increases in October, November and December.

Deputy Collins said the government needed to act immediately and cancel the planned September increase.