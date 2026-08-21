Tribute gig to late musician Andy Hall happening tonight

The family and friends of late musician Andy Hall have organised a tribute evening to celebrate his life and music, happening in Eyeries tonight (August 21st).

The accomplished musician and dad-of-three passed away in May at the age of 47.

He is survived by his wife Louise and his children Alannah (7), Clarence (3) and Aaron (2).

ADVERTISEMENT

His widow Louise, raised in Glengarriff and now living in Ardgroom, has arranged the tribute event along with Andy's friends and collaborators.

'He was a natural who played by ear and the guitar was just in his heart,' said Louise. 'Tonight we are remembering him in an intimate venue that he also played many times.'

Andy, who was born in Stoke-on-Trent and started playing guitar aged three, taught music to countless children and adults across West Cork and abroad.

He moved to Ireland seven years ago to live with Louise after the pair met in Greece.

The singer and manager of band Revolution 9 was a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter who played guitar, keyboard, ukulele, drums, recorder and other instruments.

In 1999, he performed as John Power on TV talent show Stars in Their Eyes, hosted by Matthew Kelly.

Andy was also involved in charity fundraisers and with schools in Eyeries.

He was the chairperson of the Board of Management at Eyeries National School where he was also safety officer and this year chaired the Parents Association.

'He was a very humble man,' said Louise. 'Apart from being an accomplished musician who was proud of his work, Andy was a hands-on and loving dad.'

Among the songs performed at tonight's tribute gig will be Pink Floyd's Wish You Were and While My Guitar Gently Weeps by The Beatles, along with more of the late musician's favourite songs and own compositions.

The tribute to Andy Hall will start at 7pm tonight (August 21st) at Causkey's Bar on Main Street, Eyeries.