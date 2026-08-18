Stories behind the masters for Heritage Week

A SPECIAL National Heritage Week free event titled ‘Masters: The Stories Behind the Skills’, hosted by broadcaster John Creedon, will take place at the BEDA Hall in Ballineen on Wednesday August 19th from 3pm to 5pm, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

This event will offer audiences a unique opportunity to step behind the scenes of the acclaimed six-part television series ‘Masters: Keepers of Tradition’, which was produced in partnership between The Heritage Council and RTÉ and Coimisiún na Meán.

The event will also feature a contribution from Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan TD.

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They will explore the making of the series, the enduring importance of traditional skills, and what can be done to ensure they continue to thrive in Ireland for generations to come.

Master stonemason Julia Gebel – who designed, created and installed a monument of Dick Barrett in Ballineen – said that traditional skills are incredibly rewarding, but they need support, visibility and new people coming into the craft.

‘I hope ‘Masters: Keepers of Tradition’ helps people appreciate the skill and dedication behind traditional crafts, while encouraging more people, particularly women and younger generations, to see them as rewarding and fulfilling career paths.’

Virginia Teehan, Heritage Council CEO, said their vision is for a future where traditional crafts are recognised and accessible as career paths, ensuring the knowledges and expertise needed to care for Ireland’s heritage can be passed on.

Admission is free to this event but registration in advance is highly recommended. See heritageweek.ie for more information.