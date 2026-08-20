Martin and Ronan Kemp's West Cork road trip is on Channel 4

IF you missed Martin and Ronan Kemp’s hilarious father-and-son road trip series which takes them across West Cork then you have a second chance to see it on TV.

The Spandau Ballet bassist and his broadcaster son feature in a three-part series called Martin and Roman’s Irish Road Trip which aired on Virgin Media earlier this year.

The show has now been picked up by Channel 4 and viewers have been fascinated as the Kemps take them on a journey through Irish myths, music and along the coastline.

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From Reen Pier in Union Hall to the calm Castlehaven Bay, the Kemps meet locals, swap stories and soak up the landscape in a series co-produced by Tourism Ireland and Rock Oyster Media.

One episode sees the father-and-son duo explore the ocean with Atlantic Sea Kayaking before they take a tour of Drombeg Stone Circle, courtesy of Conor Ó Buachalla’s Gormú eco adventures.

During filming in January, the film crew also dropped into the iconic Whale’s Tail restaurant in Clonakilty.

Martin Kemp is best known for his time as a bass player in Spandau Ballet alongside his brother, and for playing an EastEnders villain.

His son Roman is a radio DJ and TV presenter, who has been on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here among other reality TV programmes.

Discussing his trek with Radio Times Martin revealed: ‘The Irish do love a yarn. We walked into a pub one night and they were all taking it in turns to get up and tell a story.

‘I got up and told one about being on tour with Spandau – you’ll have to watch the show to hear it, but it ends up with me wearing no clothes.’