Baltimore filmmaker Pat’s new release gets 11 Ifta nominations

BALTIMORE-based filmmaker Pat Collins has spoken of his delight that his upcoming film That They May Face the Rising Sun has been nominated for an impressive 11 Irish Film & Television Awards (Iftas).

His film, which is based on the final book by acclaimed author John McGahern, is actually due for cinema release in Ireland on April 26th.

Speaking to The Southern Star Pat, who hails from Drimoleague, and has directed numerous documentaries and films including Silence and Song of Granite, said it’s an honour to have the film acknowledged in so many different categories.

‘It’s ideal timing for us as the film goes on general release across Ireland next month,’ said Pat.

‘We hope people will come out to see it in the cinemas. We have just come back from screenings in Sweden and at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in the States and it’s connecting with international

audiences.’

The film, which stars Barry Ward and Anna Bederke in the lead roles, captures a year in the life of a rural lakeside community in Ireland in the 1970s. It was filmed in north Galway and along the Mayo border and was later edited with Keith Walsh in Baltimore for over six

months.

As well as being nominated for best picture, Pat is nominated for best director, best script and the film has also received several acting nominations.

The announcement of the nominations was also sweet music for composers and accomplished musicians Linda and Irene Buckley, from the Old Head of Kinsale, who have been nominated for best original music for the same film.

The 21st anniversary Ifta awards ceremony will take place on Saturday April 20th at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.