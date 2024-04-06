Bacharach songbook at the Everyman

A CELEBRATION of the music of Burt Bacharach comes to Cork on April 7th.

The Everyman Palace will host Burt Bacharach: a Celebration, a show that has been touring performing the music of the ‘King of Easy Listening’, regarded as one of the most important and influential composers of the 20th century.

Burt Bacharach died in February 2023 but his music remains, with songs producing decades of hits. The Songbook will include songs like ‘What the World Needs Now’, ‘Walk on By’, ‘The Look of Love’, ‘That’s What Friends Are For’, and ‘Do You Know the Way to San Jose’.

‘He was both a musical genius and a flawed human being,’ observed Alf McCarthy, broadcaster, award-winning actor, and writer/narrator of the Sunday Songbook’s homage to this musical giant.

The Everyman Sunday Songbook will feature Bacharach’s compelling life-story set alongside his incredible songs. Tickets are €27 from www.everymancork.com