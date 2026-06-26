50+ arts events for Kinsale

CELEBRATING its 10th anniversary, Kinsale Arts Weekend (KAW) launched its full 2026 programme last week and promises a packed schedule of over 50 events of music, theatre, film, visual art, literature and dance.

Running from July 9th to 12th the four-day festival presents a specially curated line-up guided by the theme Immrama, an ancient Irish word for voyage tales where the sea serves as a living vessel for fate, memory and imagination.

Speaking at the launch, Anna Mulcahy, chairperson of KAW said that over the past 10 years they have grown into a landmark cultural event made possible by the unwavering support of the local community.

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‘This year we focus on the power of the collective voice, celebrating the people who have journeyed to and from these shores, enriching our artistic landscape’.

Festival curator Lisa O’Brien said that finding pieces that capture the emotional weight of Immrama has led them to incredible collaborations.

‘Bringing world-class art into intimate, unconventional spaces is at the core of what we do. I invite our audiences to embark on their own voyage, explore something completely new and most importantly, enjoy the magic of Kinsale.’

Some of the weekend highlights include ‘The Lament for Art O’Leary in collaboration with Joseph Walsh Studio, which will feature a haunting score by local composer Irene Buckley and text by poet Vona Groarke.

There will also be a special performance by the master of the concertina Cormac Begley in the intimate setting of St Catherine’s Cultural Centre, while artist Jennie Moran brings her touring project ‘GHOSTIS: Celebrating the Origins of Welcome’ to the Methodist Church.

Kinsale-born filmmaker Thomas Beug will be screening three award-winning documentaries, which will be followed by an audience Q&A during ‘Films at the Friary.’

See www.kinsaleartsweekend.com for the complete 2026 programme as well as ticket details.