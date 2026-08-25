Gardaí issue student fraud warning ahead of CAO offers

OVER 230 reports of rental and reservations scams, with total reported losses in excess of €400,000, have been reported to An Garda Síochána.

Students are being warned about fraud ahead of the issuing of CAO offers as student seek to secure college accommodation during the months of August through to October. Students are also being warned against being lured into acting as 'money mules.'

The warnings, issued by Det Ins Alan Govern of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) come as thousands of students celebrate the Leaving Certificate results and await third-level CAO offers this week.

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Crime figures for the first seven months of 2026 already reveal over 230 reports of rental and reservations scams, with total reported losses of more than €400,000.

'This comes ahead of the seasonal peak – historically August and October – as returning and first-time students scramble to find housing,' Det Ins Alan Govern stated.

Rental scams generally fall into three distinct categories during the high-pressure college search season. The first issue to watch out for is the absent landlord.Here, the scammer could claim to be out of the country and demands an upfront deposit before keys or physical access can be provided.

The second red flag is the fake host and mass showing. In this scenario the garda spokesperson said the fraudster poses as occupant or fake agent, showing the property to multiple prospective tenants. The scam here is to collect deposits from all of them and then disappear.

The third scam is known as the key failure. On the surface, the transaction appears entirely legitimate until the tenant arrives with their belongings only to discover the keys do not work, that the property is already occupied, or the landlord has vanished.

'Students should only use recognised letting agencies or deal with people who are bona fide and trusted,' he said. 'If searching online, always check the URL to ensure it is a real website and take note of the privacy and refund policy sections.

'Be very wary of social media advertisements or where a person letting the property will only communicate via Messenger or WhatsApp. You should push for direct answers; if responses are vague, disengage immediately.

'If you have decided to take up an offer, only use trusted money transfer systems - I would recommend using a credit card. Never transfer money directly, pay cash, or pay into cryptocurrency wallets.'

Some more critical warning signs to watch out for include unrealistically low prices: if a room or apartment costs significantly less than others in the same area, it is almost certainly a trick.

Some scammers will try to panic students into paying quickly by claiming it's a 'once-in-a-lifetime offer' or demanding money immediately before they have even signed a lease.

If you believe you are a victim of fraud or have been approached to act as a money mule, immediately report the incident to your local garda station and contact your bank.