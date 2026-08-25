Four male youths arrested following managed containment operation in Ballinhassig

Gardaí have arrested and detained four youths following a managed containment operation in the early hours of this morning in Ballinhassig Village.

Shortly after 2:30am, gardaí from Kinsale on active mobile patrol in the Belgooly area attempted to stop a vehicle with multiple occupants as it left a residential estate. The vehicle failed to stop and struck the garda patrol car as it fled the scene.

A coordinated response was launched, involving a number of local and divisional garda units, including the Armed Support Unit (ASU).

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Following a managed containment operation, the vehicle came to a stop near Ballinhassig Village shortly before 3am, a stinger device had been placed across the road.

Four male youths, three aged in their mid-teens and one aged 19 years, were arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda stations in County Cork.

The recovered vehicle, a BMW X5, which was stolen earlier in the night in the course of a burglary at a residence in the Rochestown area of Cork, has been seized for technical examination.

A Garda spokesperson said no injuries were reported during the incident and investigations are ongoing.