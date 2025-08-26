Funding to extend Joe Walsh walkway near Clonakilty

Additional funding will be made available this year to extend the Joe Walsh Walkway near Clonakilty by 300m, Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan has revealed.

Work is now under way to extend the walkway from Clonakilty Rugby Club across the river Argideen to Kilnagross Church.

The Fianna Fail TD and junior minister said: ‘I have been informed by Department of Transport officials that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has confirmed additional funding will be made available in 2025 for the extension.

‘I want to thank Cork County Council for a job well done. This process to build a greenway between Clonakilty and the Rugby Club began more than a decade ago and now it’s one of West Cork’s most popular amenities. I’m looking forward to seeing this extension completed.

‘The Joe Walsh Walkway not only provides, and now extends, safe pedestrian access for tourists and residents of Clonakilty and nearby Shannonvale, Ballinascarty, Ballymaceown - but it is also a highly accessible gateway to the stunning scenery surrounding Clon town.

‘I have supported the creation and extension of the Joe Walsh walkway in Clonakilty for a number of years and I’m delighted to see this extension materialise.’

So far this year, a total of €1,400,000 has been allocated to County Cork for progressing the N71 Gallanes Active Travel Scheme in 2025.

The funding is for projects dedicated to developing walking and cycling facilities that offer safe, sustainable, and healthier transportation options to communities. Under the same scheme the West Cork Schull greenway is to get €1.2m this year and the Cork to Kinsale greenway will receive €650,000.