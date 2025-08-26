Tributes paid to Bantry poet Derry O’Sullivan who died in Paris aged 81

TRIBUTES have been paid to Bantry-born poet Derry O’Sullivan, who died in Paris on Saturday August 16th aged 81.

His sister, Claire McCarthy (née O’Sullivan) told The Southern Star: ‘We are heartbroken at the loss of our dear brother Derry.

‘We are extremely proud of his achievements and it is heartening to see how many lives he has touched through his love of the Irish language. Rest in peace, big bro, from your nine sisters.’

The poet Cathal Póirtéir described his friend as being ‘absolutely charming. He was great company, he enjoyed good conversation, good wine and good food.’

He said though Derry settled in Paris: ‘In his own mind and his own heart, I think, he never left Bantry. His first book of poetry was dedicated to the people of Bantry, and a lot of his poems have to do with West Cork.’

Derry published three collections in Irish, but it was after his work was translated into English and French that what was described as ‘his searing brilliance’ became internationally acknowledged.

A translation into English by Kaarina Hollo of his poem Marbhghin 1943: Glaoch ar Liombó, won the 2012 Times Stephen Spender Prize for poetry translation.

The English title of that poem is Stillborn 1943: Calling Limbo, which, in an interview with The Times in 2012, was described as ‘the shameful birth of a still-born child in guilt-ridden Catholic Ireland.’

On a visit to Bantry, the poet relayed how a relative began to speak about an incident during the Second World War and a place called the Coiníneach.

He said the woman had a child buried there and had marked the spot by triangulation with a tree and a shrub so she could go and visit the grave.

‘Then the real shock was when my mother told me there had been a still-born brother of mine in the family,’ the poet was quoted as saying.

He twice references The Southern Star in that poem stating: ‘I read in The Southern Star/– theologians have stopped believing/ in Limbo.’

Derry was ordained a priest in 1969 and sent to Paris.

He left the priesthood a year later and married Jean, who has since passed away.

He is survived by his son Dekin and daughters Isolde and Derval.