Funding for bridge and car park at Skibbereen Marsh

Almost €50,000 has been granted for development at The Marsh in Skibbereen, for the design of a walkway, pedestrian bridge, and car park.

Cork County Council was awarded the funding of €49,950 under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, saying it ‘provides the opportunity to complement and build upon the existing, approved planning, to support the development of an amenity space, and achieve a project that is ‘future proof’ in the context of both modern ecology considerations and current flood defence mechanisms.’

The Town Centre First plan, published in May 2024, includes a scheme for the development of the Marsh car park, as well as the resolution of the ‘bridge to nowhere’ connecting the Marsh to Levis Quay.

In the long-term, the council intend to examine the potential for a second pedestrian bridge from the Marsh car park, to the library car park.

The proposed Marsh car park is considered key to alleviate traffic in Skibbereen, as the long-term hopes for the town include making all on-street parking short stay only.

The completion of the pedestrian bridge toward Levis Quay is considered a critical component of the town’s infrastructure, as it would allow this carpark to go ahead to the benefit of the town.

Local councillor Brendan McCarthy welcomed the news, predicting the project would not only alleviate traffic congestion, but would also lead to ‘opening up the river and its historical significance to Skibbereen as well as its beauty and biodiversity’.

‘With the design in place, I hope that significant funding can be sourced in the near future to complete the development of The Marsh.’

Other West Cork projects were also allocated funding, including €49,950 for a feasibility study at Abbey Pier, Sherkin, for a multi-recreational use pontoon for access to the island.

Elsewhere, funding of €40,000 was allocated for the replacement of fencing between the Belgooly walkway and Riverstick Estuary, and to allow forthe installation of benches and street furniture.