Man on rape charges ordered not to have any contact with ‘victim’

A DISTRICT court judge has told a 29-year-old man who is accused of rape and sexual assault when he was a juvenile that he is not to have contact directly or indirectly with the alleged injured party or any witnesses.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Bandon District Court on Monday where Gda Ashling Keating gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution for charges that date back to offences alleged to have been committed in 2011.

The accused made no reply after the charges, which include two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, were put to him.

Gda Keating said gardai had no objection to bail provided the accused agreed to certain conditions which was agreed by his barrister, Alan O’Dwyer BL.

These conditions included that he reside at an address which gardaí are aware of; that he sign on at his local garda station every Wednesday and surrender his passport or European travel card.

Mr O’Dwyer said his client had already handed his passport in to authorities.

Other conditions state that he must provide his mobile phone number to gardaí and keep his phone charged at all times, and give gardaí 48 hours’ notice if he intends to change that number. He is ordered not to have contact directly or indirectly with the alleged injured party or with any witnesses.

Sgt Eimear O’Connell said the director of public prosecutions had directed for trial on indictment at the Central Criminal Court and has consented fot the accused to be sent forward on a signed plea should that arise.

Judge Carroll imposed reporting restrictions so that the alleged injured party, who was a juvenile at the time, and the accused who was also a minor at the time, cannot be named.

Alan O’Dwyer BL sought free legal aid and said that given the seriousness of the matters he was also seeking junior counsel in the district court.

Judge Carroll remanded the accused on continuing bail in his own bond of €200 to appear in court on September 5th for the service of a book of evidence.