Nevin: Report shows Shannonvale septic tank ‘ineffective’

A LOCAL elections candidate has asked Uisce Éireann to explain why continuing incidents of extensive sludge contamination of a public amenity area in Shannonvale were not, she claims, reported to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Labour Party candidate Evie Nevin said this week that, following her request for an EPA inspection, it was found that Uisce Éireann failed to re-seed the septic tank biologically after cleaning, and also failed to comply with instructions to secure the site from public access.

The EPA inspection, conducted on February 16th, scrutinised the septic system, including the wastewater treatment tank, percolation tank spillages in the park area, as well as the Argideen River bank, according to Ms Nevin.

The EPA’s full report will soon be available on the EPA website, she said, but she has seen it and it indicates that the overflow from the holding tank has continued to contaminate the park and walkways, creating a health and environmental hazard that has been a bone of contention with residents for many years.

‘The septic tank is ineffective for several reasons; lack of biological treatment, stormwater drainage into the tank, infrequent tankering and insufficient effluent monitoring,’ said Evie.

‘Furthermore, the soil composition of the park is unsuitable for filtration, raising concerns for the groundwater and the Argideen River, which is a source of drinking water for the nearby town of Clonakilty. In 2020 Uisce Éireann acknowledged that there is a potential threat to the raw water quality at the abstraction point for the Clonakilty Water Treatment Plant.’

‘Additionally, stormwater infrastructure mismanagement has been identified, with incorrect discharge into the river, and discharges from an additional, private, water treatment plant, with potential impacts on water quality,’ she added.

She said the EPA are concerned that sludge from Shannonvale is being transported to the Ballineen/Enniskeane wastewater treatment plant which is currently operating over capacity and may not have adequate capacity to receive such loads.

Ms Nevin said the EPA had issued directives to Uisce Éireann, demanding immediate action to secure the contaminated site, cease effluent spillage, and prioritise effective sludge treatment and consistent monitoring.

‘Uisce Éireann is also tasked with reassessing the wastewater treatment process, collaborating with Cork County Council for a groundwater risk assessment, and ensuring no effluent discharge into the Argideen River,’ she added.

Ms Nevin also said that the report was a step towards addressing the long-standing environmental concerns in Shannonvale and she pledged, if elected, to continue to fight for a permanent solution.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Barry O’Mahony, whose family have campaigned on the issue for many years, said that a number of Shannonvale residents over the past 25 years have made efforts to engage with the EPA.

‘Until recently we have, on any occasion where a response was forthcoming, been rebuffed, being told that as the matter was occurring on County Council property, the correct path for complaints against Irish Water/Uisce Eireann would be via the Council,’ he told The Southern Star.

He also pointed out that a complaint had been made on the matter as far back as 2017 and is still listed on the EPA’s own website.

‘While I am delighted that there has apparently been a change in policy from the EPA, in that they are finally willing to take local complaints seriously, it worries me that there seems to be a collective amnesia within the organisation with regard to the numerous past complaints,’ he said.

And he thanked any elected official or candidate who had raised the Shannonvale issue. ‘While it is an issue close to my heart, I do not wish to make it a political football. I hope all public representatives will keep Shannonvale at the top of their agenda.’