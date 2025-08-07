Learn to ride the waves and protect our beaches with the Clean Coasts free surfing taster event at Barleycove

An Taisce’s Clean Coasts, in partnership with Failte Ireland, invites you to discover the thrill of surfing while connecting to the coast through the #2MinuteBeachClean Campaign.

This August, Clean Coasts and Failte Ireland are inviting you to catch some waves or maybe your first ever wave at one of four FREE surfing taster events as part of the #2MinuteBeachClean Summer Surf Club.

Whether you are a total beginner or just looking for a new way to enjoy the sea, these fun and exclusive sessions are the perfect opportunity to try surfing with all gear and instruction provided.

One of the four events will be in Barleycove, on the 26th of August at 12pm.

This session will be led by experienced instructors from Barley Cove Surf Camp to ensure a safe, enjoyable introduction to surfing for everyone.

Coastal Communities Manager at Clean Coasts Bronagh Moore says 'Spending time in the water or by the sea is a fantastic way to connect with nature and enjoy the benefits that it brings. It’s so important to remember to give back by doing something simple like a #2minutebeachclean which not only creates a nicer environment for everyone using the beach but also protects marine life in it too.'

Surfers spend more time in and around the sea than most and they see the effects of marine litter first hand.

That is why these events also feature a fun #2MinuteBeachClean; a simple but powerful way to give back to the coast.

Clean Coasts Development Officer for Cork, Elaine Doyle will be present on the day to lead the clean-up and chat about how small actions, repeated often and by many, can lead to powerful change, while also keeping the beach a place of joy, freedom, and natural beauty, and the perfect place to start something new!

Refreshments will be available after the sessions.

Book your free taster via Eventbrite here