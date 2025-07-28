Council says ‘sorry’ for greenway gaffe urging engagement

A COUNCIL official has apologised to those living along a proposed route for the Cork Kinsale Greenway because they didn’t receive correspondence during phase 2 of the project proposal.

Padraig Barrett, Municipal District manager for Bandon Kinsale, made the apology at a council meeting in Bandon on Tuesday after the issue of the lack of communication and transparency about the project was raised by Cllr Ann Bambury (SD).

Several landowners and home owners had been informed that their lands and homes are along the proposed EPRC (Emerging Preferred Route Corridor) for the controversial Greenway from Cork to Kinsale.

Many didn’t receive correspondence about the project and the first they heard about it was via a letter where they were informed that they could be forced to give up their lands through a CPO (Compulsory Purchase Order).

Cllr Bambury said she was contacted by several people, adding: ‘I need to speak on their behalf and it’s the transparency and communication is the problem here. We were told 2,500 letters were delivered to land owners and home owners but those that I spoke to did not receive anything.’

Cllr John Collins (Ind Ire) said he attended another meeting with concerned locals in Ballinhassig last Friday night and got a feeling this is going to ‘hot up.’

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) said the real issue is that people living along the proposed route didn’t get any post about during Phase 2 of the project.

Padraig Barrett reassured councillors that there is ‘no pre-determined route corridor’ and the purpose of the public consultation is to find the best corridor. He urged people to make their submissions and give them the feedback on the project before the closing date of August 15th.

‘I apologise for the anxiety but we have to do this and we want people to make their submissions. Give us the feedback and if they have better solutions then tell us. They have the power to engage and make their submissions,’ he said.

‘We need people to get involved and there is no pre-determined assumption made by the design team at Cork County Council.’

Meanwhile, there was another large protest at the final public consultation for the greenway, which was held in the Viaduct Bar & Restaurant on Tuesday evening.

Many landowners and residents living along a proposed route protested outside the bar during the public consultation with placards and posters.

Cork South West TD Michael Collins, who attended alongside his brother Cllr John Collins, has called for Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to appear before the Transport Oireachtas Committee to address growing concerns over the development of walkways and the compulsory acquisition of farmland.

He expressed alarm at what he described as a ‘serious lack of transparency and fairness’ at how these projects are being advanced.

‘Farmers across West Cork and beyond are being pressured into surrendering land for public walkways, often without proper consultation or compensation. This is not how a democratic process should operate,’ said Deputy Collins.