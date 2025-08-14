News

No swimming notice issued for two island beaches

August 14th, 2025 10:03 AM

By Tony O'Shaughnessy

No swimming notice issued for two island beaches Image
Silver Strand, on Sherkin Island. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Cork County Council has issued a 'Do Not Swim' notice for both Silver Strand in Sherkin Island and the South Harbour Beach in Oileán Chléire.

A Council spokesperson said it was issued due to high levels of bacteria in the bathing water.

'In the interest of public health and in consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Prohibition Notices (Not to Swim) have been issued for Sherkin Island Silver Strand and Oileán Chléire South Harbour Beach.'

Further microbiological tests and investigations will be carried out today and in the coming days.

