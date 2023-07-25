Raw sewage drives Clon man Barry to enter politics

A MAN who has been waiting 26 years to have sewage removed from his community’s public park is to stand in the next local elections.

Not only has the sewage system at Shannonvale been unfit for purpose since he was a kid, Barry O’Mahony (37) said it is also leaching into the Argideen River, an intake point for Clonakilty’s water supply scheme.

After several false dawns – when it seemed likely that Cork County Council or Irish Water were about to tackle the problem – nothing was done to resolve the problem.

Since the formation of Irish Water – now called Uisce Éireann – the problem is now solely within their jurisdiction and is no longer a matter for Cork County Council.

A statement issued by them to Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) stated that a strategic assessment is now ‘the best long-term solution for Shannonvale.’

The assessment may include capital maintenance works at the percolation area, and the assessment ‘may continue into 2024, before progressing to the Stage 2 preliminary business case.’

Barry’s father Dan, 25 years ago, was part of the community association’s campaign to fix the problem with sewage seeping into their only amenity area. Barry said he is now willing to put himself forward as an independent candidate in next year’s local elections.

The martial artist said he realised that the struggle of dealing with the likes of Cork County Council and Uisce Éireann is not just a problem for Shannonvale and Clonakilty, but widespread throughout West Cork.

‘I realised I was spending too much time complaining and getting nowhere, so it was time to shut up or do something about it,’ he said.

Barry believes his involvement in community associations, both in Shannonvale and Lisavaird, as well as the community alert steering committee, will stand to him.

Uisce Éireann confirmed to Cllr Hayes that it had reviewed a draft proposal to link Shannonvale to the sewer network served by Clonakilty’s waste water treatment plant via an existing pumping station and a new pumping station.

A workshop with Cork County Council was held in December 2021. However, Uisce Éireann said some serious concerns were raised in relation to the proposed option, such as the fact that it included a river crossing, and a possible need for land acquisition with significant overall project costs involved.

Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) raised the issue at a meeting of the Western Division on Monday. ‘Uisce Éireann seem to have moved the goalposts,’ he said. ‘We were close to a design but they seem to have walked away.

‘Last year, we had the minister on site at Shannonvale and he said if the Council and Uisce Éireann came up with a design, he’d fund it. But now we are further away than ever.’