Ballinspittle demands flood defence after latest deluge

FED-UP business owners and residents in Ballinspittle are calling for urgent works to be carried out after they were flooded for the second time in three months.

Water backed up on a stream burst into a neighbouring field from the north of the village which then went on to flood parts of the village last Thursday week.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Rob Platten of Wilde Restaurant said he got a knock on the door at 5.30am informing him that water had come down from the back through his restaurant.

‘It came through the back and out the front and this is the second time in three months this has happened. Thankfully we didn’t get much damage and haven’t lost fridges – unlike the last time,’ said Rob.

Other premises nearby including Chalk & Easel and Olga’s Own Craft Studio were also hit by the flooding and Olga Prins said she was lucky she came off lightly.

‘The water came through from the back of the shop and the last time it flooded I had lifted all my stock up off the floor. I also had to cancel my knitting and crochet classes in the shop last Thursday,’ said Olga.

Kinsale Fire & Rescue were quickly on the scene to pump the water out, while sandbags were also provided in case of further rain.

Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan met with residents after the latest flood.

‘The focus now has to be on finding a permanent solution. The county engineer has come up with an interim solution to prevent flooding but certainly they along with the OPW need to put permanent measures in place to give these people peace at mind,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan, who said he is working on aid and business supports for those affected by the flooding.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council said the flooding experienced from the north of the village is not related to the culvert at Kilmore Cross, which has been responsible for previous flooding in the village. A scheme to replace that culvert is progressing.

‘Cork County Council has completed a post-flood survey and is exploring options to seek further funding to allow additional investigations and/or works to be undertaken to prevent a reoccurrence of the distressing events experienced by the property owners on Thursday morning,’ they added.