We need to support struggling small businesses, says candidate

SMALL businesses in West Cork need increased supports to ensure their survival, a Labour party local election candidate has warned.

Labour Party candidate for the Skibbereen LEA, Evie Nevin, was speaking as a Clonakilty bakery announced plans to close, blaming high costs. The Humble Pie on O’Regan Street announced its decision last week.

‘Due to the constant increases in our utilities, packaging and products, we feel it is no longer feasible to keep our little shop open,’ the popular bakery said in a social media post.

Owner Samantha Duffy will continue to run the business online but is closing the premises in the town.

Labour’s Evie Nevin has called for a review of Cork County Council’s rates system and a forum for small and medium businesses in the wake of another concerning business closure.

‘We are aware that many small, medium and micro businesses in West Cork are facing difficulties,’ said Ms Nevin. ‘To address these concerns, the West Cork Labour Party is conducting a comprehensive survey of all small businesses in Clonakilty, Dunmanway, Skibbereen, and the surrounding villages of the local electoral area. The aim is to identify the most significant impacts on local businesses and explore immediate, actionable solutions.’

Nevin said the commercial rates system must be overhauled and nationally called for a suspension of the 1% training levy.

‘At the local level, we are advocating for the immediate establishment of forums at council and municipal district levels,’ added Nevin. ‘The goal is to consult with SMEs on how their needs can be immediately addressed for the upcoming tourist season.

‘This is about more than just the survival of small businesses. It’s about recognising their importance to local economies, and communities, the dignity of work, and the value of work that contributes to our society.’