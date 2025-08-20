Aoife Dullea: TikTok and Farm to Fork

Young farmer Aoife Dullea is taking on the family farm in Ahaguilla, where a work/life balance is key.

A YOUNG West Cork woman, whose younger brother died last year in a road accident, has found comfort in farming as a way to stay connected with him and his love of agriculture.

Aoife Dullea is entering into partnership with her parents next year, and works on their 120-cow dairy farm in Ahaguilla, just outside Clonakilty as well as with Clonakilty Food Co. as a quality manager.

Her bother Darragh was studying Ag Mechanics in Pallaskenry before his untimely passing in Limerick in February 2024.

‘He was a huge and really popular part of the farming community in West Cork,’ said Aoife.

‘Because of his passing, the farm will now be mine, which wasn’t always the plan, but it’s something I’ve decided to take on,’ said Aoife, who studied Agricultural Science in Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT), graduating in 2020, and starting work in Clonakilty Food Co that same year.

While it wasn’t always the plan for her to take on the farm, she grew up surrounded by this way of life, and it’s something the 28-year-old is passionate about.

‘Both sets of my grandparents were farming. My father has been farming for over 40 years, my uncle and cousin are also farming just down the road, so it’s something I’ve been brought up in. Naturally enough I went on to study Agricultural Science. WIT was great, there was a real mix of academic and practical, and we spent a lot of time out in Kildalton on the farm too getting hands-on, real-life experience.

‘I went back to college part-time in 2023 and completed a Level 9 in Executive Management in Business, in the Technological University of the Shannon, Athlone. It was then really that I felt I was equipped to start having an input into the running of the farm. Having an understanding of business finance and business operations is key to running a successful farm and business,’ she said.

Aoife is one of the leading agri Tiktok-ers who creates compelling content that depicts life on a busy, family dairy farm. They operate a predominantly grass-based system with a spring calving herd.

‘For me, it just started as a bit of craic really, just videos to share with friends and family, but it has transformed over the last few years. There are a lot of creators that I follow that are making a real difference to the future of farming in Ireland. It’s an app I’d go to for ideas and inspiration, but there are also a lot of real farmers speaking about real issues that we are facing. It’s great to see people in the very same boots as you, facing the same challenges.There is a great community there,’ she said.

Farm work varies from day to day and from week day to weekend.

‘During the calving season it’s all hands-on-deck before and after work. During the summer and autumn months when I am working mid-week, I will either milk before or after work. Our family farm works great off a schedule, so we always know the week before who is milking and when. The weekends are usually a bit busier, especially a Saturday morning, it’s all hands on deck again and we usually get the bigger jobs done like moving calves, dosing or vaccinating. Farming comes with a lot of paperwork too, so Saturday mornings are usually a good time for me to catch up on some of that.’

It sounds busy, and it is, but there are ground rules to help with work/life balance.

‘We really try not to sacrifice anything. We are great at communicating and scheduling, so if I know I have something on next week, we’ll plan in advance to make sure everything’s arranged and vice versa. We’re blessed to have milking relief too (Cian and Micheál), and we do avail of it. My partner Tom helps out too when he’s down, he’s currently living in Tipperary and working for Arrabawn Tipperary Co-Operative in Sales. We try to break up the weekend milkings, so no-one is on the earlies all week,’ said Aoife.

‘So I suppose we’re lucky that way. We do prioritise being out of the yard every evening for 6pm. There are exceptions of course, but the majority of the time we do stick to it. I have plenty of hobbies, so sticking to the 6pm rule means I don’t have to compromise.’

When not farming, Aoife loves camogie, and has been playing with her local club Kilbree, since she was a child.

‘During Covid I really got into reformer pilates, so I do that twice a week and I also got into running in the last year, I have done a few adventure races and half marathons.’

She enjoys her work off-farm, as much as on-farm.

‘Clonakilty Food Co. is a family run business that’s steeped in tradition, so it’s something I can relate to and appreciate with the farm too. It’s a tight knit team and the experience I’ve gained in the past five years is unreal. A bit like the farm, every day is different. I work in quality, so my role is centred around ensuring products consistently meet and exceed standards. Auditing would be part of my day-to-day work and working closely with DAFM (the Department of Agriculture) too. I see the ‘Farm to Fork’

every day!’

She acknowledges that trying to earn two full wages off a farm every week can be difficult with things like the rules around the nitrates derogation.

‘I have recently joined, ‘West Cork Agri Matters’: it’s a group of farmers of different sizes and types, vets, farm advisors, accountants and business owners, all with one common goal; to promote, support and develop the agricultural sector in West Cork. Being part of such a group does give me great hope about the future of farming and ensuring the sustainability of family farming into the future.’

Ultimately she would totally encourage other young people to embrace farming.

‘It’s a fantastic way of life. I do think farming is a vocation and passion, and while not always easy, it is worth it. It’s great finishing a day on the farm and being able to look at the work you’ve completed. There’s great satisfaction in working on and improving a farm you care so much about. I have had great mentors too; my parents have always been forward thinking about farming. They are very much “glass half full” kind of people, so that has only encouraged my love for farming, and I know that Darragh would be really proud of me too.’