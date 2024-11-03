Up to €20k is available from flood scheme

A SCHEME offering supports of up to €20,000 for small businesses and organisations in West Cork affected by the recent flooding is now open.

The emergency humanitarian support scheme has been launched by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and is for small businesses, sports clubs, community and voluntary organisations who are unable to secure flood insurance and have been affected by recent flooding in Co Cork.

The Irish Red Cross will administer and make payments under the scheme on behalf of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Under the scheme, financial support is available for businesses up to 20 employees, sports clubs and community and voluntary organisations. The first stage will commence immediately and will provide a contribution of up to €5,000, depending on the scale of damage incurred. The intention is to process payments as fast as possible.

In the event that the premises has incurred significant damages above €5,000, businesses can apply for additional financial support, following an assessment by the Irish Red Cross. The total level of support available for both stages combined is capped at €20,000.

The aim of the scheme is to provide towards the costs of returning small businesses, sporting, voluntary and community premises to their pre-flood condition, including the replacement of flooring, fixtures and fittings and damaged stock where relevant. The scheme will not provide a contribution to loss of earnings or loss of business goodwill.

Applications forms for support are available at www.redcross.ie/flood or can be picked up from the Irish Red Cross Bantry branch. For more contact [email protected]