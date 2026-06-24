Trish O'Leary wins garden prize in Bandon

CELEBRITY gardener Diarmuid Gavin dropped by at Bandon Co-op to crown its Best Gairdín competition winner.

Trish O’Leary won the coveted title for what judges described as an ‘absolutely stunning’ garden.

There was a fantastic response to the competition, with gardeners sending in hundreds of pictures of their beautiful gardens.

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Other winners on the day included Stephy Ayres (Best Vegetable Patch) and Marian Roche (Best Container Garden).

Trish was presented with her €500 Bandon Co-op voucher by Diarmuid Gavin and Sean Browne, Gairdín manager.

A spokesperson for Bandon Co-op said: ‘We were delighted to launch this competition to celebrate one year of Gairdín at Bandon Co-op being open and to shine a light on all of the amazing gardeners in our community.

‘At Gairdín we are rooted in passion and the standard of entries highlights that our customers are just as passionate about their gardens as we are.

It was truly incredible to see all of the entries and a really difficult decision for our judging panel.

However, Trish was a truly worthy winner with an absolute show-stopper of a garden!’

Gairdín at Bandon Co-op, Kilbrogan offers shoppers a unique garden centre experience, making gardening more accessible all year around.

Gairdín Mór, the larger of two all-weather tunnels, is a gardener’s heaven showcasing the highest quality plants, hand-selected with our locals in mind and cared for by our expert team.

Sustainability is at the heart of this garden centre with a sub-irrigation watering system in place running off of on-site rainwater harvesting tank.