This weekend's events include William O'Connor 'The Magpie' live darts, a family bingo fundraiser, Bandon Walled Town Festival, guided tour of Lonehort Battery and the Skibbereen RFC Golf Classic.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

The Southern Star's Five Things to See and Do in West Cork this weekend is brought to you in association with CH Marine.

ADVERTISEMENT

William O’Connor "The Magpie" Live Darts - Friday, August 14th

Catch professional darts player William O’Connor, "The Magpie," live at John O'Briens on Connolly Street, Clonakilty.

Kicking off at 7:30 pm, this charity exhibition event promises a night of great darts and entertainment in aid of Diabetes Ireland.

Come along and support a fantastic cause!

Family Bingo Fundraiser - Friday, August 14th

Bring the whole family along to the Schull Harbour Hotel for a fun-filled Family Bingo night starting at 7 pm.

This community event is a fundraiser supporting Gabriel Rangers LFC, Gabriel Rangers GAA, and Bunratty United AFC.

Everyone is welcome, with great prizes to be won and a raffle taking place on the night.

Bandon Walled Town Festival 2026 - Saturday, August 15th – Sunday, August 23rd

Celebrate Bandon’s rich heritage and culture with the Bandon Walled Town Festival.

Embracing National Heritage Week's theme, "Heritage at Risk," the festival features a packed week of guided walks, historical talks, living history displays, traditional crafts, concerts, workshops, and a family fun day. I

t’s a wonderful community event offering something for all ages across Bandon.

A Guided Tour of Lonehort Battery - Saturday, August 15th

To mark Heritage Open Doors Day, Bere Island Projects Group CLG is hosting a guided tour of Lonehort Battery from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the imposing six-inch coastal artillery guns and underground gunpowder stores of the largest of Bere Island’s seven gun batteries.

Participants should meet at the main gate of Lonehort Battery.

Skibbereen RFC Golf Classic - Saturday, August 15th

Hit the fairways at Skibbereen Golf Club for the Skibbereen RFC Golf Classic.

The event features a 3-ball scramble format at €200 per team, with on-course refreshments provided throughout the day and prizegiving at 8 pm in the golf club.

Whether you're playing competitively or just for fun with friends and former teammates, it's a great day out in support of Skibbereen RFC.

You can book a tee time by emailing [email protected].