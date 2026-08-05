Cork one of tops for returning cans and bottles for recycling – survey

CORK has scored highly in a survey which found that three quarters of Munster residents are returning eligible bottles and cans for recycling.

Even more impressively, research carried out by Re-turn found that an overwhelming 94% of Munster residents believe that doing good in their daily lives is important to them.

The findings of the nationally representative study of 1,000 adults found that 93% of those respondents living in Munster believe generosity can be shown through everyday choices, while more than three quarters (76%) define doing good as actions that benefit other people or the environment.

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During the previous month, 79% recycled, 75% returned cans and bottles, 65% helped a friend, neighbour or family member, and 67% took steps to reduce waste.

The findings indicate that younger adults are already taking positive action, but may benefit from clear starting points, timely reminders and visible opportunities to participate.

Across the Munster sample, the research shows that convenience and visibility play an important role in helping people follow through.

The findings show that 85% believe concerts, festivals, sporting occasions and other large events should make it easy for attendees to take positive actions, such as recycling and reducing waste.

Re-turn’s Re-turn for Good campaign is encouraging people to donate eligible cans and bottles through Orange Bins while attending events or spending time in their communities.

Throughout the summer, Orange Bins will be popping up for eventgoers on their journeys, whether they are heading to a stadium or festival to see their favourite music act or a sporting event.

Every eligible can and bottle donated through an Orange Bin contributes to Return for Children, a unique initiative that enables people to donate the value of their drinks containers to six of Ireland’s leading children’s charities through the Deposit Return Scheme: Barnardos, Barretstown, Childline by ISPCC, Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice and Make-A-Wish Ireland.

Behavioural psychologist Pádraig Walsh said: ‘The research shows that people in Ireland genuinely want to do good. They recognise that small, everyday actions can make a real difference.

‘It also shows that people are more likely to follow through when positive actions are simple, visible and easy to do. When doing good becomes part of our everyday routine, those small actions quickly become habits, and collectively those habits can have a significant impact.’