Plans lodged to breathe life into Cogan’s Corner

A PLANNING application has been lodged for a mixed-use residential and commercial development on the prominent site bounded by Kilmoney Road Lower and Church Hill in the heart of Carrigaline.

Known locally as Cogan’s Corner, the site was occupied and operated by the Cogan family for approximately 40 years before becoming vacant in 2012.

In 2025, the site was purchased by a local developer with the aim of revitalising this strategically important town-centre location.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, Cork County Council approved the dismantling and removal of the majority of the remaining structures on the site under the provisions of the Derelict Sites Act.

Kinsale-based Architect Anthony Hayes was appointed as lead designer and has worked closely with the developer, Cork County Council’s Heritage Unit, and the Planning Department to develop proposals that balance regeneration, heritage conservation, and contemporary design.

The proposed development includes the construction of a new corner building incorporating ground-floor retail units together with first-floor commercial accommodation.

The upper floor is intended to operate as a flexible shared office facility and business innovation hub, providing co-working spaces, meeting rooms, and communal facilities for local entrepreneurs, remote workers, and small businesses.

The site extends around two existing terraced houses on Kilmoney Road Lower.

A terrace of four new houses is proposed on the adjoining gap site to the west of these houses.

A key element of the proposal is the restoration and reconstruction of two terraced houses on Church Hill.