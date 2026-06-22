Three West Cork pubs named in the country's top five

THREE West Cork pubs have landed in the top five of the country's best 50 establishments.

The Sunday Times 50 Best Pubs in Ireland 2026 list was released last week and recognises the best places across the country for a cosy pint.

The Bulman in Kinsale was ranked third, being praised for the pub’s gorgeous views and award-winning seafood.

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The family run bar is popular amongst locals and tourists alike.

The Tin Pub in Ahakista came fourth on the list.

The tiny bar which opens during the summer season boasts a spacious beer garden with a spectacular view.

The pub is frequented by TV personality Graham Norton, who hosts an annual charity table quiz there.

And last but certainly not least, Levis’ Corner House in Ballydehob was number five.

The establishment also serves as a live music venue, hosting artists of all different genres from around the world.

The judges especially praised the venues lively atmosphere during Ballydehob’s many festivals.