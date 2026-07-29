Apprentice Ombudsman needed to protect rights of trade trainees – TD

INDEPENDENT Ireland Leader Michael Collins TD has called on the Government to establish an independent Apprenticeship Ombudsman to protect the rights of apprentices following the latest examination failures and administrative issues affecting apprenticeship students.

Deputy Collins said while he welcomed the intervention of Minister Marian Harkin in responding to the recent concerns, apprentices should not have to depend on ministerial intervention every time something goes wrong.

‘We cannot continue relying solely on the Minister of the day to resolve problems as they arise. Apprentices deserve an independent advocate whose sole responsibility is to protect their rights, investigate complaints fairly and hold the system to account.’

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The Cork South-West TD said the latest reports of examination errors have once again highlighted weaknesses in the apprenticeship system and the lack of an independent mechanism for apprentices to seek redress.

‘Whether it is mistakes in the administration of exams, delays in training, inconsistent communication or other failings, apprentices are too often left with nowhere to turn. They deserve the same protections and independent oversight that exist elsewhere in our public services.’

Deputy Collins said an independent Apprenticeship Ombudsman would investigate complaints, identify recurring problems and make recommendations to improve the system, while giving apprentices confidence that their concerns would be heard impartially.