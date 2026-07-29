Bantry’s Maritime makes prestigious Tripadvisor list

THE Maritime Hotel has been recognised among travellers’ favourite places to stay after receiving a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2026.

The award places the Bantry hotel among the top 10% of hospitality businesses worldwide on Tripadvisor, based entirely on genuine guest reviews and ratings collected over the past year.

Recognising businesses that consistently deliver exceptional guest experiences, the Travellers’ Choice Awards are determined solely by the feedback of people who have stayed, visited or dined, making them one of the travel industry’s most respected guest-voted accolades.

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Overlooking Bantry Bay on the Wild Atlantic Way, The Maritime Hotel welcomes visitors from across Ireland and around the world, with guests returning year after year to experience its warm West Cork hospitality, contemporary comfort and spectacular coastal setting.

General Manager Scott Hornibrook welcomed the recognition, saying: ‘Receiving this award means a great deal because it comes directly from our guests. Every review represents someone who chose to stay with us and then took the time to share their experience, and we’re incredibly grateful for that support.

‘I’d also like to thank our entire team, whose warmth, professionalism and genuine care for our guests make recognitions like this possible. We’re proud to represent Bantry and West Cork, and honoured to be counted among travellers’ favourite hotels once again.’

The recognition reflects the commitment of The Maritime team to delivering memorable stays and reinforces the hotel’s reputation as one of West Cork’s leading hospitality destinations.