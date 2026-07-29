West Cork accounts for 24 derelict properties on register to June 2026

WEST Cork had a total of 24 properties on the council’s Derelict Sites Register up until the end of June, a report has shown.

The figures from the Municipal District Officer’s recent report document five properties on the list in Bantry, four in Clonakilty, four in Skibbereen, eight in Dunmanway, as well as one each in Castletownbere, Enniskeane and Baltimore.

Among the properties on the list is Castle Ahán House in Enniskeane, Stella Maris in Bantry, an architectural heritage house dating back to the 1930s, Clonakilty’s Old Linen Hall on Connolly Street, and Foildarrig Cottages in Casteltownbere. And 15 derelict properties were listed for sale and a total of 13 statutory notices were served until June 30th in the region under the Derelict Sites Act. At the end of April there were 36 properties on Cork County Council’s Derelict Sites Register.

Under the Act, local authorities are tasked with addressing derelict sites within their area. They may use enforcement powers to require clean-up, including taking legal action against owners who fail to comply with notices.

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The law also enables Cork County Council to compulsorily purchase land. And the council can carry out any necessary works itself and then recover the costs from the owners.

Meanwhile, the council continues its push to bring long-vacant and rundown buildings back into use.

Another 36 properties have been earmarked to be listed on the Derelict Sites Register, with the largest number of five each in Schull, Skibbereen and Drimoleague. Another three sites are under assessment in Ballinascarthy, Ballineen and Cape Clear, while four are being looked at in Baltimore. Interest is growing in the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant: 63 applications have been received and 32 have been approved so far this year.