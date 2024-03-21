Business

Tánaiste opens new offices for McCarthy's in Clonakilty

March 21st, 2024 10:00 AM

Tánaiste Micheál Martin with Flor McCarthy, managing partner, and Mags McCarthy, financial controller, at the official opening of the new offices. (Photo: Dermot O'Sullivan)

TÁNAISTE Micheál Martin officially opened the impressive new offices of legal firm McCarthy + Co Solicitors LLP at the West Cork Technology Park in Clonakilty, almost four decades after the company’s founding.

The company was started 37 years ago by the pioneering Ann McCarthy.

 

Ann already had made her mark in different careers, as a theatre nurse and a transatlantic flight attendant in the 1960s and 1970s.

Supported by her solicitor husband Joe, she went on to requalify as a solicitor in 1984 and set up her own business as McCarthy + Co in 1987, all while raising four young boys.

Ann McCarthy, founder of McCarthy + Co Solicitors, with her husband Joe McCarthy, solicitor, and the whole team at McCarthys, celebrating the official opening of the new state-of-the-art offi ces at the West Cork Technology Park. (Photo: Dermot O'Sullivan)

 

The next generation have taken the baton, and Flor, John, and Joseph McCarthy are currently solicitors with the firm, while Paul McCarthy is training as a solicitor.

In total the firm now has a team of more than 20 lawyers.

‘We are extremely proud and privileged to continue Ann’s legacy here in this wonderful new base for Mc- Carthy + Co,’ said Flor McCarthy. ‘This move positions us perfectly for further growth and will enable us to better serve the many great clients that make us all that we are. We are especially honoured that An Tánaiste has officially opened our new premises on what is a very auspicious International Women’s Day for the entire McCarthy + Co family.’

The firm provides specialist nationwide services in medical negligence and personal injury through its online platform, mccarthy.ie.

*****

