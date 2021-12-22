Spearline eyes up US after its top ranking

WEST CORK-based Spearline is among the top 50 fastest growing technology companies in Ireland for the eighth consecutive year.

The Skibbereen-headquartered tech company ranked in the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Ireland. Rankings are based on average percentage revenue growth over four years.

Kevin Buckley, co-founder and ceo at Spearline, which employs 120 people, said: ‘To be one of the fastest growing tech companies in Ireland for the eighth year in a row is testament to our products, people, customers and innovation.

‘We respond to our customers’ needs, adapting and adding new products, and that has fuelled our growth - team growth, and growth in our global network coverage. Today, Spearline has coverage in over 70 countries globally, covering almost 94% of GDP generation.’

Earlier this month, Spearline announced the multi million euro acquisition of Israeli real-time communications solutions developer testRTC just outside Tel Aviv.

Kevin said that was ‘a huge advancement towards the next step for Spearline.’

‘By integrating the testRTC technology with Spearline’s current testing capabilities we are now in a position where we can provide our customers with a solution that no other vendor in the world can offer, and we have a team of experts to continue our development into the future,’ he said.

As well as a Skibbereen office, it has offices in Waterford, India and Romania, with plans to open an office in California next year.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards is one of Ireland’s foremost technology award programmes.

It is a ranking of the country’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on revenue growth over the last four years, and this year marks 22 years of the programme celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship in Ireland’s indigenous technology sector.

Cumulatively, the 2021 Fast 50 winners generated approximately €1bn in total annual revenues and employed over 16,000 people in 2020.