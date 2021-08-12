Spearline basks in glory of rowing club’s timely success

SKIBBEREEN-based global telecoms firm Spearline was at the centre of the Olympic coverage this week when the gold and bronze rowing medallists from Skibbereen had their modest ‘homecoming’ event in the company’s headquarters.

The collaboration came about as a result of the sponsorship deal between the tech firm and the rowing club – announced just days before the Tokyo Olympics.

Skibbereen Rowing Club was established on the banks of the River Ilen 51 years ago, with a single dream – to bring Olympic class rowing to Skibbereen. In 2019, on the banks of the same river, Spearline established its headquarters for its global telecoms business.

Lorraine McCarthy, chief people and culture officer at Spearline said: ‘As a growing, global company, we understand the importance that the club places on continuous learning, development, dedication and passion for what they do; these are all core values that we at Spearline also strive to embody.’

Chairperson Sean Murran said: ‘We are particularly delighted to be associated with Spearline and thank them for their generous sponsorship and look forward to working in partnership with them into the future.’

Caroline Leonard, senior marketing manager at Spearline added: ‘From humble beginnings in Skibbereen, we have both risen to achieve international success in our respective fields and we look forward to furthering our achievements together.’

Club president and Skibbereen’s first international rower, Nuala Lupton said she was delighted that the thriving Skibbereen-based business had ‘rowed in’ to partner with the successful club, noting ‘both are based in the rural town of Skibbereen and on the beautiful Ilen river.’ Spearline proactively monitors toll, toll-free and premium rate numbers for audio quality and connectivity globally. It is headquartered in Skibbereen and has offices in Waterford (Ireland), Romania and India. The Spearline platform enables enterprises and telecoms service providers to test connectivity and audio quality on global telecoms networks, testing automatically at volume.